Bouclé is back: How the classic fabric became a modern must-have

Ever since the mid-1950s, when Coco Chanel reimagined what was previously a menswear design, the bouclé jacket has never really gone out of style.

Beloved by royals, pop stars, supermodels and high fashion enthusiasts throughout the decades, a short, sharp Chanel blazer in the distinctive textured fabric (bouclé refers to both the yarn and the woven textile) is a timeless classic – and with a four-figure price tag, it’s the ultimate investment buy.

Yet despite its iconic sartorial status, bouclé hasn’t always been embraced by everyone in the fashion world.

Previously seen as stuffy and a bit too prim and proper by some, recently the fabric has had a major resurgence – and now it’s in high demand among trendsetters of all ages.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing more tailored looks of late, and was pictured in Copenhagen earlier this year in a red bouclé-style blazer – a £59.99 Zara steal that immediately sold out online (but has since been restocked).

On Instagram, fashion influencers are proving bouclé is anything but boring, showing off everything from minidresses and playsuits to bra tops and bags.

And on the high street, you’ll find plenty of lightweight pieces perfect for this transitional time of year.

A black cropped jacket is eternally stylish and will serve you well for years to come, but for a more modern take on the trend, how about a sassy skirt suit in a bold hue, a pastel blazer or a textured cardigan?

And if you want to bring a boxy blazer up to date, team with this season’s high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, or jeans and a crisp white shirt. Add heels and a statement necklace to take the look from day to night.

From jackets to bags, these are some of the best bouclé and textured pieces on the high street…

River Island Green Checked Boucle Double Breasted Blazer, £80; Green Checked Boucle Mini Skirt, £36

Joe Browns The Jackie Retro Jacket, £75; The Jackie Retro Skirt, £40

Very Boucle Military Double Breasted Blazer in Blue, £50; White T-Shirt (stylist’s own); Comfort Stretch Boyfriend Jean – Mid Wash, £35

Karen Millen Contrast Boucle Tweed Cropped Jacket, £79.20 (was £99); Clean Tailored Wide Leg Waist Pleat Trousers in Black, £108 (were £135)

Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket in Lime, £59.99

Oliver Bonas Boucle Yarn Peach Pink Knitted Cardigan, £28 (was £55)

River Island Yellow Boucle Shoulder Bag, £40

Unmade Copenhagen Dalai Boucle Crossbody Bag, £62 (was £89.95), John Lewis & Partners