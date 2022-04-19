Search

19 Apr 2022

Is it bad to wash your hair in the bath?

Is it bad to wash your hair in the bath?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 8:55 AM

There’s a lot to love about about a long, hot soak in the bath.

Whether you choose to close your eyes and enjoy some soothing music, or indulge in a bit trash TV (if you can find a way that doesn’t risk dunking your tablet in the tub), sinking into the suds lets you escape the world and all your worries, if only for a while.

There’s one bath-based dilemma many of us face, however: what do you do if you need to wash your hair?

Oprah Winfrey Reaction GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You’ve been soaking in the water for a while, and you might have thrown in a slug of bubble bath, a handful of magnesium salts or a drizzle of scented oil. Is it OK to now lather up your locks in the very same water?

“You should not wash your hair in the bath,” says Adam Jones, of Live True London salons. “If you use products like bath soaks or bubble bath, this will expose your hair to and soak it in fragranced and coloured water, which can dry your hair out, leach it of colour and cause damage.”

Even if you don’t use soaks or salts in your bath, it’s not great to soak your strands for a long time, he adds: “Soaking your hair in water can expand the follicle and leave it open and more vulnerable to tangling and damage.”

Michael Douglas, hair stylist and expert ambassador for Clairol, warns: “Washing your hair in the bath isn’t great for getting your hair clean, due to the water already being slightly dirty.”

Plus, the dirty water will “require you to use more product to get it clean, and might also leave your hair more greasy, therefore making it harder to style” afterwards.

What about if you’ve got coloured hair? Could washing it in the bath affect the colour?

“Washing coloured hair in the bath won’t have any detrimental effects on the colour,” Douglas says. “But it might reduce the level of shine, compared to washing with clean water in the shower.”

So if you want optimal shine and squeaky-clean locks, you’ll have to switch on the shower at the end of your bath, or separate your hair-washing and bathing routines.

“It’s always better to use clean water and rinse each product thoroughly out after you’ve used it,” Jones concludes. “Then finish with a blow-dry with warm heat.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media