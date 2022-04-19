Meghan’s fashion at the Invictus Games was a masterclass in easy elegance

The Invictus Games this year was a poignant one, with the Ukrainian team competing in spite of the ongoing turmoil and tragedy taking place on their home soil.

However, Harry and Meghan remained upbeat and inspiring, showcasing the best and most impressive athletes who serve, or have served, in armed forces, despite facing wounds, sickness and trauma.

All eyes were on Meghan as she joined Harry over the weekend, at the event which has been postponed two years in a row. So, who and what was she wearing at the games?

Meghan opened the weekend in a stunning white Valentino suit, with matching Aquazzura shoes, partially hidden by on-trend wide-leg trousers. The double-breasted jacket showcased pointed peak lapels and an Eighties shoulder, perhaps a nod to the beautiful white skirt-jacket combo donned by Princess Diana when she met Mother Teresa in 1992.

Meghan paired her suit with a matching Valentino bag, whose gold chain matched her signature jewellery.

Casual couple co-ordination

Keeping it casual in matching black top halves with jeans on the bottom, Harry and Meghan both enjoyed a monochrome moment over the weekend. He stayed sporty and fresh, while she dressed up Moussy jeans with a black tweed Celine jacket.

Making moves in Manolos

Meghan kept up the monochrome in a beautiful ruched outfit by Khaite, a brand appropriately reimaging American sportswear with both the masculine and feminine in mind.

Donning a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, slightly concealed by the flare of her trousers, Meghan went up on stage to thank the Netherlands for hosting the games, gave her condolences with the people of Ukraine and shared an emotional kiss with her husband.

Royal jeans

Jeans were seemingly the theme of the weekend, dressed up by coffee-coloured Manolo Blahnik shoes and an oversized ivory Brandon Maxwell blazer, brought in at the waist to create an A-line effect. The casual-chic look she wore to watch several events, including a volleyball game, was kept contemporary with medium-wash blue jeans.

Dainty in the details

Meghan really kept this more casual outfit classy by styling it with plenty of gold. Co-ordinating her jewellery with the gold buttons on the Celine jacket and the particularly gorgeous fine chain on this Celine black bag. She also paired this look with neutral beige and black Chanel flats, which created a sleek look from top to toe.

Meghan has pulled off some beautifully iconic outfits over the years, from her Loro Piana maroon two-piece in Harlem in 2021, to the Giorgio Armani dress donned for her notorious Oprah interview with Harry, and you can be sure some of these looks will join the fashion history books too.