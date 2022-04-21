Search

21 Apr 2022

3 cool ways to work the biker chic trend this spring

3 cool ways to work the biker chic trend this spring

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

Designers went hell for leather on the spring/summer 22 runways, with vintage-inspired biker jackets seen at all four international fashion weeks.

There were different takes on the look too – from oversized at Simone Rocha and studded at Richard Quinn to snug, Noughties styles at Diesel and Dior.

Kim Kardashian has been an early adopter of the biker babe look (and we don’t just mean the ‘motorcycle helmet and bikini’ ensemble she recently posted on Instagram), rocking wet-look leather leggings, jumpsuits, coats and co-ords throughout fashion month.


Now the new season is here, you might be wondering: how are such wintry fabrics going to work during warmer weather? The answer – according to the catwalks – is with a ‘less is more’ approach, styling separates with more summery garments. Think hints of biker chic tailoring that you can mix and match.

Here’s how to rev up your spring/summer style with four key pieces…

1. Biker jacket

If you buy one thing this season, it’s got to be a black biker jacket – and if you choose to invest in real leather you can guarantee it will stand the test of time. Although, there are plenty of alternative options too.

Take your cue from Prada or Simone Rocha with a punky, oversized style you can throw over anything, or opt for a slim-fit silhouette as seen at Alexander McQueen, where denim jackets were also on heavy rotation.

Mango Leather-effect Biker Jacket, £59.99; Long-sleeve T-shirt with Ruffles, £17.99; Mid-rise Wideleg Jeans, £35.99

Star by Julien Macdonald Stud Biker Jacket, £69, Freemans

John Lewis & Partners Leather Biker Jacket, £149

Kaleidoscope Denim Biker Jacket, £55; Bird Print Ruched Front Dress, £27.30 (was £39

2. The sexy skirt

The mini skirt has made a massive comeback this season, but you don’t have to flash a lot of thigh if you don’t want to. The biker chicks at Alexander McQueen strutted the runway in cool, calf-length pencil skirts with a zip up the middle.

A leather (or faux) skirt is a fab summer party piece. Keep it casual by pairing with a T-shirt and ankle boots, or go glam with a jewel-toned top and heels.

Karen Millen Ivory Sleeveless Funnel Neck, £33.60 (was £42); Leather Zip Through Biker Pencil Skirt, £114 (was £285) (shoes stylist’s own)

River Island Black Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, £26

Warehouse Real Leather Belted Biker Skirt, £108.50 (was £155)

3. Edgy accessories


Want to keep stomping around in your chunky biker boots in spring, or even in summer? Go for it. Models at McQueen, Ports 1961, Simone Rocha and Tods were all styled with chunky footwear.

Alternatively, accessorise punky pieces with stiletto heels to create an edgy/elegant contrast.

Office Hampton Slingback Pointed Court High Heels, £49

Dune London Dignity Black Leather Shoulder Bag, £120

Deichmann Black Quilted Lace Up Biker Boots, £34.99

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media