6 of the coolest shoe trends to hop into this summer

As the sun tentatively peeps through and it starts to feel like BBQ weather, many of us have started thinking in earnest about our summer wardrobes.

The question is: what is your look going to be this season? One of the best ways to set off an outfit is with a pair of killer shoes – either a statement style, or something that will go with everything.

A few key trends have already started emerging – particularly as festival season has kicked off in the US with Coachella, giving us a glimpse into what footwear trends will be big this summer. Y2K styles reign supreme – particularly paired with other Noughties trends, such as low slung jeans and mini skirts – as well as clumpy, ‘ugly’ sandals that are all about maximalism.

Looking to amp up your wardrobe for the spring/summer season? Try these shoe trends on for size…

1. Seventies-inspired platforms

The Seventies have been back for a while now, with bell bottoms and halter tops dominating Instagram. The era is even making its way onto our feet, with big, bold platform heels.

Take Naomi Campbell modelling sparkly black mega platforms for Lanvin as inspiration – they might not be the easiest things to walk in, but they definitely make a statement. Really channel the fun of disco in bright colours, metallic hues and vertiginous heels.

Zara High-Heel Platform Sandals, £32.99

River Island White Zebra Print Knot Detail Platform Heels, £50

2. Clumpy clogs

Haven’t quite got round to sorting out your feet, but still want to wear a transitional shoe? Clogs are the answer – they’ll give your feet an instant update (without having to show off your toenails just yet).

These are shoes to be noticed in – stompy and overwhelmingly satisfying to wear. For a classic take on the trend, opt for neutral tones – think beiges or creams – or give it a twist in bright colours or fluffy detailing. Perfect worn with a summer skirt or straight leg jeans.

M&S Suede Block Heel Clogs in Black, £59

River Island Beige Studded Heeled Clogs, £60

3. Fluffy details

Speaking of fluffy details, the Y2K influence is as present as ever on the runways – with brands like Altuzarra and Fendi making shoes with cute, tactile accents for spring/summer.

Whether it’s sheepskin, feathers or a bit of fluff, this trend is all about having a bit of fun with your footwear. To really make sure you’re channelling the Noughties, choose bubblegum colours like bright pinks or pastel blues.

Oliver Bonas Borg Blue Faux Sheepskin Strap Slippers, £28

ASOS Design Nettle Faux Feather Embellished Heeled Mules in Apricot, £38

4. Sporty sandals

Chunky sandals have been in fashion for a few seasons, and now they’re getting a sporty twist. For a grown-up approach, choose monochromatic colours (Proenza Schouler and Chloe have both been championing athletic black sandals for summer), or you could go all-out in bright clashing colours.

Think wetsuit materials, lots of rubber and Velcro straps – if they remind you of sandals you wore in the Nineties, you’re probably on the right track.

Zara Flat Leather Sandals, £79.99

Call It Spring by ALDO Ruthie Vegan Sporty Sandals in Orange, £27.99, ASOS

5. Cowboy boots

The return of cowboy boots is part of the inescapable Noughties resurgence. Luckily, we don’t have to pair them with Boho skirts and chunky belts (not unless you want to, of course).

This time round, it’s a more low-key approach to cowboy boots – stripped back, and with fewer flashy details. For this trend, you’ll likely recognise the shape of the shoe as distinctly Western – but that’s pretty much the only thing giving it away. Instead of wearing these to snare cattle, they’re ideal for the in-between days where spring showers reign supreme.

Joe Browns Southern Slouch Boots, £70, Next

Anderson Western Chelsea Heeled Ankle Boots in Black Leather, £40 (were £92), Office

6. Gladiator vibes

If Louis Vuitton, Dior and Valentino are all getting in on this trend, there must be something in it. Super strappy and with as many studs and buckles as you can manage is the key to nailing this look.

This is the kind of shoe that’ll make you feel like you’re instantly on holiday, and you can choose a style tailored to how minimalist or maximalist you’re feeling.

Monsoon Strap Leather Covered Sandals Tan, £39

Kin Lauren Leather Chunky Sole Buckle Sandals in Khaki, £59, John Lewis