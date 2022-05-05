7 Noughties fashion trends everyone is wearing right now

If you haven’t caught the millennium bug yet, you will soon.

Y2K styles are back big time – good news for anyone who’s held onto their favourite velour tracksuit or pair of bootcut jeans.

“Walking down the street at the moment, I feel like I’ve darted back to an era dear to my heart – the Noughties!” says celebrity stylist Gemma Sheppard. “And it’s all thanks to Gen Z digging up key fashion trends from yesteryear, on platforms such as TikTok.”

These are the key Noughties-inspired trends to get on board with…

1. Miniskirts

Sheppard says miniskirts were a big feature of the spring/summer fashion shows. “Skirt lengths were coming up (and up!) and waistlines were going down, down, down,” she says.

DJ and celebrity stylist Alexis Knox agrees, saying: “Miu Miu and Saint Laurent have a lot to answer for… Mini skirts the size of wide belts are back.

“It-girls Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner have jumped on board the trend, teaming them with heels, knee-high boots, crop tops and long jackets.”

If baring all that skin is not on your to-do list, Knox suggests micro-minis work brilliantly with block black tights.

“Team with a cardigan and you’ve got yourself an all-season look,” she says. Or wear “with knee high boots, a crisp white shirt and an oversized blazer for a sexy take on a preppy look”.

Oliver Bonas Denim Patched & Button Blue Mini Skirt, £49.50

Very Michelle Keegan Tie Front Drape Mini Skirt – Blue Floral Print, £30

2. Bright colours

“After the neutrals of winter, bright colours from the 2000s are back – think rich, bejewelled colours and pops of neon,” says Sheppard. “To stop you looking like you’ve been at an all-night rave, sport neons like a sunset – not like a glow stick.”

Sheppard says hot orange complements many skin tones, and the modern way to wear it is head-to-toe – be it as a trouser suit or a fabulous maxi dress.

“If you’re looking to tone the look down a bit, just add monochrome accessories,” she advises.

Hush Heather Relaxed Linen Shirt in Vibrant Pink, £69; Relaxed Linen Shorts in Magenta, £55

CRUSH Guilin Abstract Colourblock Cardi Cashmere, £211

3. Slip Dresses

“Slip dresses are back, and they’re such a versatile item,” says Sheppard.

“In cool weather, they can be worn underneath a long-sleeve T-shirt or even a chunky jumper, then once the sun appears, add strappy sandals. Team with fabulous statement jewellery for a night out.”

Coast Satin Knot Front Midi Dress in Green, £79.20 (was £99)

River Island Yellow Satin Slip Mini Dress, £34

4. Bootcut jeans

“Jean styles are changing,” says Sheppard. The long reign of skinny jeans are over, and “are being replaced by that bonafide Noughties staple: the bootcut, which were a favourite due to their slimming effect – tight around the hip and upper thigh, then flared by the ankles helping to balance out your shape.

“The most popular designs are high-waisted, but for a truly authentic take on the Noughties vibe, opt for low-rise – worn with a simple white shirt tucked in at the middle of the waist, with the rest hanging out.

“Throw in a pair of boots, and you’ll be instantly ready for any event.”

River Island Blue High Waisted Bum Sculpt Flared Jeans, £46

Joe Browns Carnival Embroidery Jeans, £50

5. Wraparound sunglasses

“Kim Kardashian can’t get enough of these sporty wraparound sunglasses, and not only as a day look – but for date nights with Pete [Davidson, her partner] too,” observes Knox.

“Whether your budget is Balenciaga or Boohoo, there are plenty of ways to rock the trend.”

Wraparound sunglasses can be divisive, so Knox says: “If this trend leaves you feeling like RoboCop, simply use the shades as a replacement for a hairband.”

Next Tortoiseshell Effect Narrow Wraparound Sunglasses, £15

Boohoo Wraparound Visor Sunglasses, £6.40 (were £8), Debenhams

6. Micro bags

Thanks to the reboot And Just Like That…, the Sex And The City aesthetic is very of the moment. Sheppard says: “Carrie Bradshaw’s bag of choice was never a sensible all-carrying tote, but a micro purse. Think Fendi baguettes or the Louis Vuitton Multicolore pochette – and the small bag is definitely back this season.

“Unfortunately, you may only be able to fit in a credit card, lipstick and your front door key, but at least you won’t unearth a Melody Pop (remember those?) when rummaging in your oversized tote for an errant pen.”

Fossil Jolie Baguette, £139

Orla Kiely Carrie Long Zip Purse in Flower Print, £140

7. Corsets

“Under the guise of the trend Regencycore, the corset top is making another appearance,” says Sheppard. “Perhaps down to the success of period dramas like Bridgerton, this season, corsets are emerging with and without sleeves, and in fabrics such as satin and lace.”

Fortunately, she says they’re no longer designed to be organ-crushing. Worn over a shirt, they look great with a pair of leather trousers when you’re out for drinks with friends.

Debenhams MissPap Extreme Volume Frill Corset Top in Black, £26.25 (was £35)

River Island White Corset Top, £32