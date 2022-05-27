Search

22 Jun 2022

Champions League final: The most stylish players in this year’s competition

Champions League final: The most stylish players in this year’s competition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 8:25 AM

The Champions League final is drawing closer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid battling for the trophy on May 28.

The head-to-head is set to take place in the Stade de France in Paris – one of the most fashionable cities in the world.

So, who were the most stylish footballers in this year’s competition – out of their football kit?

Cristiano Ronaldo

With his own fashion brand CR7, it’s no surprise Man United’s Ronaldo is a trendy player. He likes an out-there suit, playing around with different colours, and putting his own spin on classic designs.

Sergio Ramos

A fan of big name designers like Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana, Ramos is one of the suavest guys going. The Paris Saint-Germain defender often wears athleisure-inspired clothes, and always manages to distinguish himself – even in a simple suit.

Mohamed Salah

The Liverpool star’s style is relatively relaxed – he’s often seen in distressed jeans, simple t-shirts and hoodies – but always put together. And when he hits the red carpet, it’s all about a dapper suit.

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid striker – and denim enthusiast – Karim Benzema has an impressive collection of trainers, and is known for slick streetwear.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

 

Liverpool right back, Alexander-Arnold, also rocks the oversized look, pairing big hoodies with streamlined trousers and stylish kicks. He tends to opt for neutral and subtle tones, rather than bold colours.

Romelu Lukaku

Another big monochrome fan, Chelsea forward Lukaku can often be found wearing ripped jeans and a loose-fitting t-shirt – but is just as comfortable in a classic black suit.

Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mbappé knows the power of a well-cut suit – and off-duty, he’s all about simple white t-shirts and slim fitting jackets.

Jack Grealish

Man City midfielder Grealish cemented his status as a heart-throb in the Euros, and his haircut is instantly recognisable: an undercut with luscious locks flowing from the top (very David Beckham in the late 90s) often held back by a headband when on the pitch.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United’s Pogba isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement – as seen in this bold green jacket, accessorised with a sleek black shirt and statement necklaces.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media