Search

22 Jun 2022

5 of the hottest sunglasses trends

5 of the hottest sunglasses trends

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 8:25 AM

When it comes to eyeing up your accessories, few things are as important than a good pair of sunglasses.

From a style statement to an essential piece of holiday kit, a pair of sunnies can be a game changer for any outfit.

It’s a chance to experiment with your style, and is one of the easiest ways to express yourself through fashion.

Best of all, they can multitask as both fashionable and functional. Here’s what’s trending in the world of sunglasses…

1. Cat-eye frames

“Standout retro sunglasses that will get you noticed are all-important this year,” says Tim Harrison, director of WatchPilot (watchpilot.co.uk).

He suggests “tried and tested frame styles, such as cat-eye” are particularly popular at the moment, popping up repeatedly on the runway with modern spins.

Whether it’s a sleek feline silhouette or a showstopper with a wider frame, retro-inspired cat-eye sunglasses will see you through the summer season and beyond.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses, Oatmeal, £60, Hush

Kylie Minogue Sunglasses in Black, £99, Specsavers

2. Coloured styles

“Colour has become a welcome addition to our wardrobes,” says Harrison – and the trend has made its way from the runways into the world of sunglasses.

He suggests using coloured frames with contrasting lenses for “style perfection”. If you don’t want to go too bold with your eyewear, choose soft pastel colours instead.

Oliver Bonas Glam Oversized Pastel Green Acetate Sunglasses, £49.50

Givenchy Unisex Nude Pink Sunglasses, £154 (was £205), WatchPilot

3. Aviators

Particularly with the release of Top Gun: Maverick – the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 movie – aviator styles are back with a vengeance.

It’s impossible not to look cool in a pair of aviators – one of the most iconic shapes, it’s versatile and suits everyone. If you want to modernise your look, kick things up a notch with rose-tinted lenses.

Dorothy Perkins Gold Aviator Sunglasses, £13.50 (from £18), Debenhams

Quay High Key Framed in Black/Green to Pink, £59

4. Seventies-inspired frames

The Seventies revival has spanned everything from fashion to interiors, and it shows no sign of waning.

When it comes to sunglasses, choose retro-inspired oversized shapes with slim arms – particularly on-theme when placed on top of a patterned headscarf.

Accessorize ‘Sophie’ Metal Detail Square Sunglasses in Black, £15, Debenhams

John Lewis & Partners Women’s Square Sunglasses in Black/Purple Gradient, £18

5. Statement frames

Whether it’s a luxe designer logo, chunky chain detailing or an interesting colour, use wide arms on sunglasses to really make a statement.

Quay Chain Reaction in Pink/Brown, £49

Jimmy Choo Noemi Women’s Havana, £187.00 (was £249) WatchPilot

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media