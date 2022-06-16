Search

22 Jun 2022

All of the most amazing hats from Royal Ascot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 5:55 PM

Royal Ascot is here in all its glory – and while jockey are battling on the track, racegoers are also competing in the annual competition to lead the style stakes.

Today is Ladies Day, and a host of celebrities, fashionistas, and people in search of fun have turned out to enjoy the sunshine and millinery parade.

But whose hat is the biggest, most beautiful or just downright most audacious this year?

This hot pink and rainbow ensemble feels just as Pride ready as Ascot ready and glamorous London milliner Yuan Li is channelling maximal excellence in the wide-brimmed affair.

These round and feathery fascinators are the perfect patriotic accessory for Royal Ascot in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year – especially when you see the wearers as a trio.

Hatmaker Tracy Rose dazzles in a daffodil-yellow beacon. Not dissimilar to a bishop’s mitre, but with vibrant flowers, an oversized shape and flamed top, her hat is in equal measures stunning and startling.

Model and former ‘it girl’ Lady Victoria Hervey wears a stunning bright, white two-piece paired with a simple, wide brimmed hat that accentuates her blonde locks and height.

Mum’s the word for Robert Rinder as he rocks up, top hat and all, with his mother Angela Cohen, whose white hat with feathery detailing is matched with pearls. TV personality and barrister Rinder is obviously the Judge – but we’d say it’s a fabulous look.

This racegoer looks stunning in a baby pink gown and feathery hat that is both Old Hollywood and so Ascot. Her dramatic nails and bracelet tie the look together for a thoroughly modern race day vibe.

Director Tim Burton would be a fan of this one as hat-maker Victoria Grant sports a look reminiscent of the director’s Alice In Wonderland. And the net draped down the front of the hat is oh so dramatic.

Netting, butterflies and cascading layers bring total melodrama and glamour to this racegoer’s headwear as she contrasts her vibrant hat with a white number.

Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins is all pale blue and beads, sporting a slightly smaller hat with intricate netting and floral details.

