Megan McKenna’s must-have beauty products

When asked about her glam routine and the products she can’t live without, Megan McKenna jumps up, excited to chat about all things beauty.

“Right, I’m just going into my make-up room,” the 29-year-old tells me on a Zoom call from her home in Essex. “Because I’m just going to say what I use every single day.”

A whole make-up room? “Well, it’s like my wardrobe, with my make-up area,” the singer and cookbook author says of the huge walk-in closet lined with designer clothes, shoes and handbags.

McKenna, who found fame on shows like Ex On The Beach and The Only Way Is Essex before winning the first season of The X-Factor: Celebrity in 2019, and landing a record deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco label, is a regular on the red carpet – and really knows her stuff when it comes to getting glam.

So what daily essentials will you find in McKenna’s hair and make-up area? Here, she runs down her holy grail beauty buys…

Color Wow Dream Cocktail, £24, Cult Beauty

“I use the Colour Wow Dream Cocktail on my hair and it’s amazing,” she says of the hydrating leave-in treatment. “It smells like just coconuts, it’s insane. I’d say that’s number one.”

Easilocks Megan’s Bouncy Blow HD Fibre Hair Extensions 14” & 22″ Malibu Blonde, £59.99

“Number two is my Bouncy Blow hairpiece,” says McKenna, who works with hair extensions brand Easilocks. “It is just so easy to clip in when you want long, blow-dried hair – you don’t have to do anything to it. You can pop it in your bag wherever you’re going, and clip it in.”

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream Light, £75

“I’ve just started to get into the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, which I really like. It’s got SPF in it as well, which is always good because I like to use SPF on my face, chest and my hands.

“I actually saw Khloe Kardashian do that. About two years ago I saw it and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I forget to put it on my hands’. You don’t want wrinkly hands – and your hands are in the sun 24/7.”

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, £61

“In my make-up bag, my favourite thing at the moment is my Pat McGrath foundation, because it’s not too heavy. It’s nice and light.”

Tom Ford Santal Blush Eau de Parfum 50ml, £178

“What else is my fave? My Tom Ford Santal Blush perfume – it’s a bit musky, but it’s not like oud-y musky. It’s like a floral musky, because I’m a bit done with the ouds. I feel like spring is a little bit more floral, a bit lighter.”

The Tom Ford perfume has been discontinued, but luckily Superdrug does a dupe with the same sandalwood and floral notes – and at £11.99, it’s a fraction of the price.



Superdrug Artiscent Atelier Eau De Parfum Exotique Musk 50ml, £11.99

Can You Make That Gluten-Free? by Megan McKenna is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.