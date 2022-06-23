Search

5 ways to wow in white as summer heats up

The Duchess of Cambridge has demonstrated why white is a summer staple.

Wearing a perfectly tailored suit – which looks to be the same Alexander McQueen outfit she wore in Jamaica in March – Kate was a vision in all-white on June 22, at the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station in London.

Whether you want to look sleek in a tailored blazer, breathe easy in broderie anglaise or work light denim, there are plenty of ways to wear white in the warm weather.

They bring a carefree, laid-back vibe to summertime dressing – and here’s how to work white outfits into your wardrobe…

1. Short lacy sundresses

 

A short sundress always looks effortlessly cool – and this season, it’s all about crochet trims, lace trims and eyelet details. You can wear yours over swimwear to the beach, and it’ll take you straight to the bar at night.

George White Schiffli Mini Dress, £20

Joe Browns Beach Babe Lace Tunic, £55

2. Boho midis and maxis

Broderie dresses in light cotton love a summer heatwave, and wearing yours in a midi or maxi style will really channel that boho vibe.

Pair with summery footwear – such as a block heel for a Seventies look, or a flat sole for casual days.

River Island White Broderie Smock Maxi Dress, £65

Thought Carmen Broderie Dress in White, £150, John Lewis & Partners

3. Tailored white blazers

As the Duchess of Cambridge well knows, summer suiting is having a moment – and there’s something so classic about a white tailored jacket.

A hero purchase, wear with faded denim trousers, cute cut-off shorts, or matching trousers.

STAR by Julien Macdonald Tailored Double Breasted Blazer, £69, Freemans

River Island White Double Breasted Tailored Blazer, £75

4. White jeans

Whether it’s skinny, boyfriend or raw hem, white denim jeans always look fresh.

It’s particularly on-trend to play around with proportions, such as wearing high-rise jeans with a cropped shirt and voluminous sleeves, or a straight-leg style with a slim-fit T-shirt.

Next Skinny Jeans in White, £24

The White Company Organic Eco-Wash Brompton Jeans in White, £89

5. Tennis-inspired apparel

With Wimbledon about to swing into action, tennis-inspired outfits are all the rage.

Think a trendy tennis skirt with plenty of pleats, teamed with a polo shirt or zip-through jacket – or maybe a sleeveless tunic dress which looks effortlessly cool, both on and off the court.

Studio Stone Stripe Linen Sleeveless Dress, £20

Wimbledon Shop Women’s Tournament Skort in White, £40

