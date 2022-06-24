Elvis Presley’s most iconic style moments, as The King’s biopic is released

The most highly anticipated film of the year so far, Elvis – starring Austin Butler and directed by Baz Luhrmann – is generating tons of Oscar buzz and putting the spotlight on one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Born in Mississippi in 1935, Elvis Presley released his first single, That’s All Right in 1954, and went on to become the second biggest-selling artist in history, bettered only by The Beatles.

Known as the King of Rock and Roll, Presley was a triple threat: in addition to his wildly successful music career, he acted in 31 films and was famous for his provocative dance moves.

Adored by millions of fans, the showbiz star, who died in 1977, was a style icon to boot, and has been an inspiration to fashion fans for decades.

As the Elvis movie hits cinemas (June 24), these are some of the King’s coolest fashion moments…



The signature suit



As seen on Austin Butler in the Elvis trailer, Presley wasn’t afraid to sport pink, long before androgynous dressing went mainstream.

During early performances he wore a boxy pink suit jacket with black trousers and a black shirt.

Jailhouse rocker

Arguably Presley’s most famous film, in musical Jailhouse Rock he starred as Vince Everett, a convict who learns to play the guitar in prison and goes on to stardom after his release.

The actor showed off his trademark dance moves in a stylised inmate’s uniform complete with black and white stripy T-shirt.



Military uniform



Drafted into military service in 1958, Presley had to put his showbiz career on hold for two years while he was stationed in Friedberg, West Germany. It was there that he met his future wife, Priscilla Beaulieu.

The Las Vegas look

In 1964 musical Viva Las Vegas, Presley played Lucky Jackson, who travels to Sin City to take part the inaugural Grand Prix.

Praised for his performance and the film’s soundtrack, the star looked dapper on screen in a series of tailored looks, including this red waiter’s uniform.

The wedding suit



Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu tied the knot at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas in 1967.

The groom wore a classic black tuxedo teamed with cowboy boots as an ode to Memphis, where his singing career began.

The white jumpsuit



Possibly the most famous outfit in music history, Presley’s jumpsuit has become his most enduring look.

Designer Bill Belew created numerous versions in different colours, all with elaborate embroidery, winged collars and flared hems, but the white – chosen so The King would stand out on stage – is the most iconic.

Meeting President Nixon



Presley chose a navy jumpsuit accessorised with a big gold belt and sunglasses for a visit to the White House to meet President Nixon in 1970.

The meeting came about after the singer hand delivered a letter of support to the President earlier the same morning. Photos of the encounter apparently went on to become the most requested in US National Archives history.