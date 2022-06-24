These are summer’s hottest hair accessories, from bows to claw clips

Want an easy way to elevate your summer wardrobe? Look no further than the spring/summer 2022 catwalks, where Nineties and Noughties-inspired hair was styled with all kinds of cool accessories.

From dainty slides and pretty bows to silky head scarves, there’s a look to suit every outfit – whether you want to put your locks in the spotlight, or disguise a bad hair day.

And now, thanks to TikTok, there are thousands of hair hack tutorials online to help you perfect your crowning glory.

These are the must-have hair accessories of the season…

Bows

At Giambattista Valli, sleek high ponytails were tied with crisp white bows, while at Chanel, black grosgrain ribbons sat atop side-swept waves.

Whether it’s a ribbon, headband or hair clip, make sure your big, beautiful bow takes centre stage.

Nasty Gal Satin Oversized Double Bow Hair Clip in Red, £7 (was £12)

Boden Large Bow Hair Clip, £9

Head scarves

One of the most hotly-anticipated shows of fashion month was Fendace, the Fendi/Versace collaboration, where Noughties-style poker-straight hair was topped with silk scarves in the fashion houses’ iconic prints.

Channel vintage holiday glam with a printed silk scarf around your hair, paired with swimwear and statement earrings.

Chinakwe Silk Printed Queen Chiffon Scarf On Green Jungle, £75

Oliver Bonas Monochrome Lines Striped Print Satin Square Scarf, £18

Jewelled slides

London Fashion Week’s queen of sparkly embellishments, Simone Rocha, sent models onto the SS22 catwalk adorned her trademark diamante hair clips (and a few twinkling tiaras), while at Tom Ford, smoothed-down tresses were accessorised with chunky crystal slides.

Make a statement with a couple of oversized slides, or load up with lots of little clips to create a gorgeous, glittering effect.

Boohoo Grey & Clear Crystal Bead Hair Clip 2 Pack, £5.10 (was £6)

Oliver Bonas Cybelle Mismatch Faux Pearl & Gold Hair Clips Pack Of Two, £15

Claw clips

A massive Tik Tok trend, claw clips (also known as bulldog clips) are Gen Z’s favourite hair accessory, especially if they’re in a tortoiseshell or marble pattern.

A stylish alternative to boring old hair ties, mini claws are perfect for creating pretty half-up styles, while full-sized clips are the coolest way to get your locks out of the way on hot summer days.

The White Company Large Resin Clip in Tortoiseshell, £10

Accessorize Large Resin Claw Clip, £5