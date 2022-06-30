Search

01 Jul 2022

9 of the best tote bags for lazy beach days

As well as your fave bikini or one-piece, a cool cover-up, sunnies and sandals, the other fashion must-have required for a long, lazy beach day?

It’s got to be a tote bag, preferably one big enough to rival Mary Poppins’ famous carpet bag for it’s everything-but-the-kitchen-sink capacity.

Whether you’re holidaying somewhere hot or venturing on a seaside excursion at home, a trusty tote not only completes your outfit, it lets you lug all your sunbathing essentials in style.

So, what’s hot on the accessories front this season? Pink is proving popular, with pastel and bubblegum hues the ideal match for bright swimwear.

Woven textures and pretty prints – think deckchair stripes, gingham and florals – are perfect for jazzing up all-white beachwear.

But if you’re more of a minimalist, you’ll be glad to know that natural straw and nautical-inspired navy designs are on offer, too.

Before you hit the beach, be sure to grab one of these tote-ally awesome bags…

1. Monsoon Textile Shopper Bag, £49; Cotton Crochet Stitch Dress in Ivory, £80

2. Hush Folly Tote Bag, £49; Textured Cropped Bikini Top, £39; Textured High Leg Bikini Bottoms, £29; Kapalua Studded Sandals, £65 (were £99)

3. Brakeburn Stripe Beach Bag, £32.99, Freemans

4. FatFace Tiana Textured Beach Bag, £35

5. Barbour Christie Tote in Pink, £26.40 (was £57), Very

6. River Island Blue Woven Shopper Bag, £38

7. Oliver Bonas Striped Yellow & Pink Canvas Cotton Shopper Bag, £32

8. Matalan Stripe Woven Picnic Bag, £15

9. Shoezone Multi Coloured Tropical Print Beach Bag, £9.99

