All of the best celebrity looks from Wimbledon

All eyes have been on the tennis, as Wimbledon marked a triumphant return to full crowds.

And yet we’ve also been keeping a close look at the stands, which were typically full of celebrities keen to show off their fanciest tennis-appropriate outfits…

While the all-white dress code only applies to the tennis players, some celebrities have used it as inspiration for their courtside looks. Sienna Miller gave her signature Noughties Boho style a 2022 update, wearing a white lacy dress given an edge with a chunky black belt and snakeskin shoes.

Lashana Lynch also got in on the all-white action, while drawing upon another big trend of the season: crochet. Wearing Ralph Lauren, she paired her crocheted midi dress with a sharp tailored blazer and sporty trainers.

There are some famous faces you always know you’re going to see at Wimbledon, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge firmly fall into that category.

Kate is a well-known tennis fan – and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club – and she re-wore an Alessandra Rich tea dress for the occasion, in a bright blue with white polka dots.

David Beckham is another celebrity who attends Wimbledon almost every year – normally with his mother, Sandra.

Beckham’s outfit was typically classy and fashion-forward this year: a perfectly tailored Ralph Lauren suit, with a double-breasted brown blazer, cream trousers and a striped shirt.

Gemma Chan channelled sporty chic for her Wimbledon outfit, wearing a green checkerboard minidress from Louis Vuitton, paired with a handbag that had a bright yellow coin purse attached to look like a tennis ball.

The brand’s website says the green colour of the dress “nods to the manicured tennis courts of Wimbledon” – making it a no-brainer for the occasion.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw made a strong case for trousers at Wimbledon, wearing a chic and breezy navy two-piece.

Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoyed a day in the royal box with her mother, wearing a pastel floral minidress from RIXO with a white blazer over the top.

Florals proved a powerful draw for many at Wimbledon, with Mary Berry wearing a classic white dress, amped up with hot pink accessories.

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Katherine Jenkins went down the tea dress route – wearing a blue LK Bennett dress in a cornflower print, which the brand says is “inspired by the English countryside”.

Some celebs are such big tennis fans, they aren’t content with going to Wimbledon just once – and this year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour was one of those people. This look is peak Wintour, with a long embroidered coat and her signature shades.

Wintour’s outfit for her second appearance was a bit more unexpected, with a brown leather jacket giving her look more of an edge – but the trusty big sunglasses remained.

Tom Daley brought a bit of sartorial sunshine to Wimbledon this year, watching the tennis with his husband Dustin Lance Black in a bright yellow suit paired with a pale pink tie.

Ashley Roberts amped up the sex appeal for the tennis, wearing a silky beige minidress with an asymmetric cowl neckline and interesting cut-out.