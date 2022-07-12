5 of the best plastic-free sunscreens to protect your skin – and the planet

New research has revealed some shocking statistics on the amount of plastic going to landfill each year.

The Big Plastic Count saw 100,000 households track how many pieces of disposable plastic packaging they threw away, with the results showing an average of 66 pieces per home, per week. Scaling up to every household in the UK, that means around 96 billion pieces of plastic packaging are binned every year.

The survey found 12% of discarded plastics were recycled in UK facilities, with a further 17% shipped abroad for processing.

Many of us are looking for ways to reduce the amount of single-use plastic we buy and use, but with some products, it’s difficult to find suitable alternatives.

Take sun lotion, for example. The vast majority of SPF creams and sprays come in plastic bottles and tubes, but there are planet-friendly options available that will protect your skin – without adding to your eco-guilt.

If you’re looking to stock up in the midst of the heatwave, here are five of the best plastic-free sunblocks…

1. We Love The Planet

We Love The Planet Natural Sunscreen Stick SPF30, £17.99, Holland and Barrett

Formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect against the sun’s harmful rays, this vegan, reef-friendly, natural SPF30 stick is housed in a cardboard tube. The 50g size makes it handy for travel and top-ups on the go.

2. Amazinc

Amazinc Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, £21.50, Peace with the Wild

Packaged in a recyclable aluminium bottle, Amazinc’s SPF50 cream is enriched with moisturising almond oil, and tinted to make the mineral formula invisible on your skin.

3. Sintra Naturals

Sintra Naturals Vegan Mineral Suncream SPF30, £18.99

Unlike some mineral sunscreens that can leave a chalky residue, Sintra Naturals is made with ZinClear, a zinc oxide product that offers transparent UVA and UVB protection. The 60g tin is 100% recyclable.

4. Sol De Ibiza

Sol De Ibiza Vegan & Organic Natural Sun Cream SPF30, £21.99, Friendly Turtle

Available in SPF 30 and 50 varieties, Sol De Ibiza’s natural sunblock comes in an aluminium tin. The formula is vegan, fragrance-free and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, with 1% from each sale going to the Ibiza Preservation Foundation.

5. Odyskin



Odyskin Sunscreen SPF30, £19.90, Peace with the Wild

Made with a minimum of 99% natural ingredients and housed in an aluminium tube, this certified vegan and organic mineral sun lotion melts into the skin – and won’t leave white marks.