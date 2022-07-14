What is the soothing coastal grandma trend on TikTok, and how can you get it into your wardrobe?

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or Instagram recently, you might have seen a new trend popping up.

With hashtags like #coastalgrandma and #coastalgrandmother, it’s all about easy, breezy clothes that are extremely well put together. Think starchy oversized shirts, cable-knit cardigans, wide brim straw hats, and an optional glass of white wine in your hand.

Coastal grandma icons include Diane Keaton, Oprah Winfrey, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Garner, and anyone wearing Ralph Lauren, really – all of these people have a similarly beachy style. They exude wealth and chicness – which is perhaps why the coastal grandmother trend has taken off in such a big way, as many of us are in need of a healthy dose of escapism right now.

TikTok user Lex Nicoleta claims to have coined the term, and explains what it means in one of her videos. “If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cosy interiors and more – there’s a good chance you might be a coastal grandmother,” she says. “And no, you don’t have to be a grandmother to be a coastal grandmother, it’s for anyone and everyone.”

Getting in on the trend doesn’t require a fat bank account or a house in the Hamptons – instead, you can add certain touches to your wardrobe (or pair things together you already own) to nail this relaxed aesthetic…

The shirts…

A good shirt is central to getting the coastal grandmother look – either go for block colours in white or pale hues, or opt for some kind of stripe, to give off a nautical vibe.

You’ll find the coastal grandma trend overlaps with a few others that have become big on TikTok over the past few years – such as cottagecore, or nautical outfits – so you might already have the ingredients in your wardrobe to pull off the look.

M&Co Petite Stripe Poplin Shirt, £29.50

Roman Light Pink Plain Twist Detail Collared Shirt, £15 (was £30)

The trousers…

While the aesthetic is relaxed, this isn’t a time to put on an old pair of trackies – instead, if you want to look really chic and put together, it’s all about a pair of wide or straight leg trousers.

And yes, you guessed it – err towards neutral tones such as oatmeal, beige – or even white, if you’re brave enough.

Hope The Wide Leg Linen Trouser in White £135; The Tie Neck Linen Top in White, £110

Primark Twill Button-Up Waistcoat, £13; Co-ord Twill Trousers, £10

The knitwear…

If one movie sums up the coastal grandmother aesthetic, it’s the 2003 Nancy Meyers film Something’s Gotta Give.

Set on the beach in the Hamptons, Diane Keaton’s style epitomises the trend – she’s all about white, cream and beige colour palettes, in loose and elegant fits. If you want to nail the coastal grandmother look, take a leaf out of Keaton’s book – particularly her use of light knitwear in neutral colours.

Crew Clothing Lankai Cardigan in White, £59

Cotton Traders Cotton Cable Knit Crew Neck Jumper in Ivory, £22 (was £32)

The accessories…

For the finishing touches, imagine you’re on the beach – and accessorise accordingly.

Think wide brim straw hats, big sunglasses, classic leather sandals – anything to get that luxe seaside aesthetic.

Dune London Fisherman Espadrille Sole Sandals, £95

National Trust Wide Brim Gardener Hat with Removable Straps, £25