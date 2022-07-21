Search

21 Jul 2022

Why cute co-ords are the solution to every summer style dilemma

Why cute co-ords are the solution to every summer style dilemma

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 9:25 AM

Summer is when many of us feel more adventurous with our wardrobes, embracing bold hues and prints in a way we might not during the colder months.

This year, it’s easier than ever to zhuzh up to your look, thanks to the myriad of matching sets perfect for everything from trendy weddings and lazy weekends, to city break sightseeing and sundowner cocktails.

What’s more, these tops and bottoms can be styled separately – giving you more bang for your buck, and making them ideal for packing when you’re heading off on holiday.

Here are some of the most stylish ways to wear colourful co-ords this season…

Bright and breezy

Hush Heather Relaxed Linen Shirt in Vibrant Pink, £50 (was £69); Relaxed Linen Shorts, £40 (were £55); Kapalua Studded Sandals in Black, £65 (were £99)

What could be more appealing on a hot summer’s day than throwing on a pair of elasticated waist shorts and a loose top?

In beautifully bright colours and breathable fabrics, these co-ords are edgy enough to look like you’ve made an effort (particularly when teamed with on-trend chunky sandals and a cross-body camera bag), while still being cool and casual.

Y.A.S Peplum Square Neck Top Co-ord in Green, £17 (was £42); Y.A.S Tailored City Shorts Co-ord in Green, £20 (were £50), ASOS

FatFace Saunton Linen Shirt in Pop Pink, £59; Flippy Linen Shorts in Pop Pink, £45

Pretty prints

River Island Pink Printed Cami Top; Pink Printed Frill Tie Waist Shorts
(River Island/PA)[/caption]

River Island Pink Printed Cami Top, £20; Pink Printed Frill Tie Waist Shorts, £29

A chic day-to-night option, printed co-ords can be dressed down with sandals or white trainers and a tote, or elevated with wedge heels and gold jewellery.

Try monochrome gingham with espadrilles and a floppy straw hat for a laid-back French girl vibe. Sunset tones and silky fabrics are ready for cocktail parties and boogieing on the dancefloor.

Nasty Gal Seersucker Gingham Cami and Shorts Set in Black, £24 (was £30), Debenhams

Matalan Orange Floral Co-Ord Blouse, £12.50; Orange Floral Co-Ord Shorts, £12.50

Short suits

Boohoo Petite Blazer Self Fabric Belt Short Suit Set in Pink, £27 (was £30), Debenhams

Tailoring continues to be a huge trend, with short suits taking over as summer’s hottest occasionwear look.

Want to be the best-dressed wedding guest? A tailored twinset in a pastel hue is what you need. Opt for an oversized longline jacket, or a cropped style paired with high-waisted shorts.

ASOS Design Curve Linen Suit in Lilac, £66; Topshop Reef High Ruched Sandal in Yellow, £40

V by Very Oversized Boyfriend Blazer, £40; Paperbag Waist Soft Tailored Shorts in Blue, £22

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media