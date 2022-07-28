Search

28 Jul 2022

The most stylish ways to wear the cool cut-out trend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

The chicest way to flash a little flesh without feeling totally exposed, cut-out detailing is the subtle way to do sexy this season.

Inspired by the spring/summer 2022 catwalks – where designers such as David Koma, Supriya Lele and Stella McCartney presented Noughties-style dresses and jumpsuits with slashes and holes all over the place – the high street’s summer collections offer a more wearable take on the peekaboo look.

From party dresses to poolside attire, here are three fab ways to try the trend…

Occasionwear

Got lots of parties and events coming up? A floaty frock in a summery shade is always a winner.

A floral maxi or midi dress with just a hint of cut-out detailing on the waist is wedding-friendly, while a peekaboo back is subtly sexy (and great for showing off your holiday tan).

New Look Lilac Shirred Cut Out Side Tiered Midi Dress, £29.99

Lipsy Empire Midi Dress in Pink, £58, Next

River Island Green Floral Cut Out Shift Midi Dress, £46

Holiday wardrobe

Keep cool on a sunny holiday with a breezy cut-out maxi dress in a bold print, teamed with strappy sandals and a trendy wicker bag.

For the casual way to do cut-outs, tops with peekaboo or cold-shoulder details can be dressed down with shorts and trainers, or styled up with a sassy skirt and heels for evening.

Chi Chi London Cut-Out Floral Maxi Dress in Navy, £40 (was £58)

PrettyLittleThing Stone Zebra Extreme Cut Out Rope Detail Beac Maxi Dress, £31 (was £35)

Roman Navy Tie Dye Print Cold Shoulder Top, £24

V by Very Cut Out Rib Vest Bright Blue, £15

Swimwear

The perfect in-between option if you want the coverage and support of a one-piece in the style of a bikini, cut-out swimsuits come with a peekaboo hole on the midriff.

This season’s swimwear is all about prints – from girly gingham and Seventies swirls, to fierce leopard spots and zebra stripes.

George Black Gingham Cut Out Swimsuit, £16, Asda

M&Co Leopard Print Cut Out Swimsuit, £29.99

River Island Green Printed Cut Out Plunge Swimsuit, £12 (was £36)

