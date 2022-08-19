Search

19 Aug 2022

7 reasons to add a face mist to your daily routine

7 reasons to add a face mist to your daily routine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Aug 2022 8:30 AM

When temperatures soar and you can’t escape to the seaside or for a dip in the pool, a quick spritz of facial mist is a handy hack to help you cool down – especially if you keep it in the fridge.

Not only are these blasts of refreshment a delight on sticky days, a beautifying spray can work wonders for your complexion when used in the morning or evening.

Plus, with lots of under-£10 buys they’re an affordable way to up the ante on your summer skincare.

Here are seven skin-boosting reasons to add a face mist to your daily routine…

1. Toning

Neutrogena Clear & Soothe Toning Mist, £5.99, Boots

Ideal for oily or combination skin types, a toning mist nourishes the skin without clogging pores. Apply after cleansing and follow with an oil-free moisturiser for a perfectly primed matte base.

2. Sun protection

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen Face Mist, £8.99

If you find sunblock too heavy or greasy, swap your usual lotion for a light-as-air mist that can be applied on top of make-up. These high-factor sunscreen sprays are also great for topping up throughout the day.

3. Hydrating

Pip & Pod Blueberry Tonic Face Mist, £9, Holland and Barrett

Every beauty buff knows that hyaluronic acid is a must for helping your skin to retain moisture. In a mist formula, you get those all-important acid molecules plus a big hit of hydration.

4. Brightening

Natura Siberica Anti-OX Wild Blueberry Moisturising Face Mist Toner, £8.49

If a bright, healthy complexion is what you’re after, a mist packed with antioxidants should be top of your shopping list. Vitamin C in particular is renowned for its glow-giving power, with experts recommending you use it in the morning to prevent oxidation during the day.

Trilogy Vitamin C Energising Mist Toner, £19.50

5. Make-up setting

Givenchy Prisme Libre Prep & Set Glow Mist SPF45, £36, Escentual

More than just a foundation fixer, the next generation of setting sprays can actually be used under make-up as a primer, plus they offer an extra-dewy finish and some even provide SPF protection too.

Pur Lit Mist Illuminating Setting Spray, £19

6. Soothing

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Spray Aloe Vera and Cocoa Butter, £12.79, Boots

Give parched summer skin some TLC and tan-prolonging hydration with a soothing aftersun spray. Look for moisturising ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil or sunflower seed oil.

7. Tanning

Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Mist, £16

Perfect for topping up your tan post-holiday (because your face tends to fade faster than your body), a self-tanning spray adds a burst of moisture and a healthy glow that develops in a few hours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media