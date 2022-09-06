Search

06 Sept 2022

Everything that’s wrong with the term ‘power dressing’ as Liz Truss is named new PM

Everything that’s wrong with the term ‘power dressing’ as Liz Truss is named new PM

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 3:55 PM

Often combining traditionally masculine elements with bright colours and bold features like shoulder pads and wide-leg trousers, ‘power dressing’ may seem like an outdated concept, yet it is all too present an idea when a woman becomes Prime Minister.

Truss beat Rishi Sunak to the Tory leadership with 81,326 votes to 60,399, and promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the economy. And alongside details of her policies, were details of her outfit, and commentary emerged about how she was ‘power dressing’ in purple or that the colour she’d chosen to wear was representative of imperialism.

During her ministerial years, Truss’s wardrobe – including colourful blazers, tartan culottes and giant bows – have been scrutinised. Of course, the attention paid to Rishi Sunak’s attire has been much less notable.

But what’s the harm in discussing a woman’s clothes as part of her ‘power’? You might wonder. And why do we even do it?

Style coach Samantha Harman explains: “The term ‘power dressing’ was coined in the Seventies when changes in society saw more women go out to work in corporate settings. Its usage is credited to John T Molloy’s book, Women: Dress For Success (1977) which outlines gender-specific dress codes.

“At first, ‘power dressing’ for women emphasised wearing garments that imitated men’s workwear. Shoulder pads, for example, were put in women’s suits to bolster their stature and create more of a ‘male’ silhouette.”

“Margaret Thatcher has been called the ‘original female power-dresser’, her style uniform being conservative but feminine.”

We only talk about ‘power dressing’ in terms of women

The truth is, if Sunak had won, the dialogue may have been very different.

Karen Seddon, founder and fashion expert at SNOODY, a new genderless clothing brand, says: “There is a gender bias in how we talk about fashion for politicians. We wouldn’t have seen the same commentary about what the politician is wearing if Rishi had won, because he is a man. The focus should be on her policies, not on what she wears. She should be noticeable without without bright purple or shoulder pads.

“She is under a microscope of what she is wearing that a man wouldn’t be under.”

Harman explains: “Women are complex, just as men are complex. Yet still we battle with this notion that women must be ‘kind, caring’ and men are ‘strong, powerful.’ Why can’t we be a mix of masculine and feminine?

“When a man puts on an expensive suit, he is dressing for his job. He is showing strength. He is someone with authority. Women are judged in a totally different way.”

For example, she adds: “Does anyone remember the furore about Theresa May’s leopard print shoes?

Boris Johnson’s look was often talked about, but in a different way. “The messy hair, the suit that never-quite-fits-properly. Can anyone just take a second to imagine if a woman turned up to the highest office in the country with unbrushed hair?” says Harman.

“Of course, Johnson’s look was carefully created to give a ‘lovable rogue’ persona. But a woman can’t afford to be a ‘lovable rogue’. A woman gets one shot only,” argues Harman.

Essentially, perception is altered by the gender of the politician.

Masculinity is seen as standard

James Fox, head of data and analytics at human insights practice Canvas8, explains that the term ‘power dressing’ was born from the patriarchal tradition that femininity is frivolity. It relies on the idea that without specifically presenting themselves in a way that is close to the typical wealthy white corporate boss, that women cannot and would not be taken seriously.”

In other words, power and professionalism are implied for men, in a way they aren’t for women.

“The implications are significant not just because it reinforces patriarchal norms through visual fashion cues, it fails to address the intersectional needs of people who aren’t white men across class, race, culture, disability, and gender presentation, and contributes to the delegitimisation of the important work of women throughout society,” says Fox.

Sharp tailoring still represents professionalism

Seddon believes that office dress in general has become less formal, with lines getting blurred between formal and casual – and that’s been accelerated by the pandemic. Yet, she argues, “What you wear means you will be taken more or less seriously, particularly as a woman. If a man showed up in joggers and a T-shirt, he may be seen as trendy. A woman has got to conform to certain stereotypes.”

And similarly, Harman adds: “It’s tiring how women are judged on their appearance in a way that men are not. A man could wear the same suit every day for a week, no one bats an eyelid. If a woman wears the same skirt twice, we raise our eyebrows.”

One problem is that the suit is still the symbol of what ‘professionalism’ means. “When we talk about the suit, or we discuss ‘what she wore’ – we aren’t just talking about clothes, we’re participating in a wider discourse about what it means to be powerful. We’re telling a story about how we view power, and who we picture when we think of leadership.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media