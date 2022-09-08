Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022, as he contends for the Mercury Prize

Battling it out against the likes of Sam Fender, Wet Leg and Self Esteem, Harry Styles is up for this year’s Mercury Prize, having received his first nomination for his third solo album, Harry’s House.

The singer and actor – who set the internet ablaze this week when a video emerged from the Venice Film Festival appearing to show him spitting on Don’t Worry Darling costar Chris Pine (something Pine denied and Styles joked about afterward) – won’t be performing at the awards ceremony, as he’s currently on tour in the US.

Fans won’t get the chance to pore over a new onstage ensemble, but the former One Direction star has given us plenty of epic fashion moments so far this year.

Ahead of the Mercury Prize result on September 8, here are some of Harry Styles’ best outfits of 2022…

The blue suit

Somewhat overshadowed by the viral video incident, Styles donned a sharp-shouldered custom suit by the 28-year-old’s go-to designer, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, for the Don’t Worry Darling premiere in Venice.

The double-breasted jacket and trousers were paired with a pale blue shirt, with an exaggerated Seventies-style collar and white boots.

The pinstripe jacket

Earlier the same day at a photocall, Styles was serving Great Gatsby realness in a cream pinstripe jacket from his collaboration collection with Gucci, HA HA HA, paired with flared navy trousers, a white vest and a natty blue neckscarf.

The purple jumpsuit



Performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Styles showed off his trademark androgynous aesthetic in a fabulous sleeveless jumpsuit embellished with purple sequinned panels.

The stripy look

In a rare non-Gucci outfit, the singer swapped sequins for stripes for a live appearance at New York’s Rockefeller Plaza, choosing a lime, black and brown all-in-one by British designer JW Anderson.

The album cover

Another triumph of androgynous fashion, for the Harry’s House album cover Styles chose a white blouse by designer Molly Goddard, teamed with flared jeans and ballet shoes.