9 cult beauty products under £10

With the cost-of-living crisis biting and a tough winter looming, many of us are thinking about how to save a bit of money wherever we can.

It’s a daunting process – and it can be a demoralising one, when you start thinking about all the lovely things you might have to give up.

However, when it comes to saving money in your beauty routine, you don’t necessarily need to skimp on quality. In fact, some of the best-loved hair, make-up and skincare products of all time clock in at under a tenner – and are worth investing in if you want to cut costs…

1. The dry shampoo

Sure, this might not be the sexiest beauty product out there – but you really can’t beat the usefulness of a good dry shampoo like Batiste’s. Perfect for those in-between days when you want to give your hair a bit of a refresh, or even want to style it with a bit more volume.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original Clean & Classic, £3.25, Boots

2. The mascara

Make-up artists love Collection’s Lash Surge Mascara – and now the brand has released the latest iteration of the cult product, Next Level Lash Surge Mascara.

Make-up artist and influencer Kate Hayes says: “It’s not often you find a mascara of this quality for such an amazing price. I struggle to find a mascara that gives both volume and length, but Next Level Lash Surge does just that. It’s perfect for my clients who don’t like to wear fake eyelashes, but still want a fuller, lifted lash look. The best drugstore mascara on the market!”

Collection Next Level Lash Surge Mascara, £6.49

3. The cleanser

CeraVe has gained an army of followers for its simple, effective and wallet-friendly skincare. While it might not boast the prettiest bottles in your beauty cabinet, it will give you results.

One of its hero products is the Hydrating Cleanser, used by celebrities like Poppy Delevingne. With the addition of hyaluronic acid, it cleanses your skin and leaves it feeling plump and fresh – not stripped.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin, £9.50, ASOS

4. The make-up remover

There’s a reason so many of us have been using Simple products to remove our make-up since high school. Kind to eyes, it gets rid of all traces of make-up – without breaking the bank.

If you’re still buying single-use make-up wipes, now’s the time to stop. Instead, invest in some reusable cotton rounds and Simple’s Make-up Remover, and you’re good to go.

Simple Kind To Skin Eye Make-Up Remover, £2.30 (was £3.45), Boots

5. The moisturiser

Ask any make-up artist how to best prep the skin, and chances are you’ll be directed towards Weleda’s Skin Food. Once an MUA’s closely-guarded secret, it’s now made its way into the mainstream – thanks to celebrity fans like Victoria Beckham.

Not only is it affordable, but it’s also multi-purpose. Use it on your face, elbows, hands, knees – wherever, and it will help banish dry skin.

Weleda Skin Food, £5.74 (was £7.65), Boots

6. The peel

You know those products that always seem to be sold out? The Ordinary’s Peeling Solution is one of them – and for good reason. Last year, it made history on cultbeauty.co.uk, garnering the most sign-ups for a single product – 104,000, to be precise.

This is one to be careful with if you’re not used to applying acids – but can reap huge rewards, leaving your skin feeling more exfoliated, smoother and with a brighter texture.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, £6.30

7. The concealer

psa: elf 16hr camo concealer is better than most high end concealer and it’s only like $8 okay bye — eyelash bug (@___LadyG) June 13, 2019

e.l.f. might not (yet) be a household name, but it’s huge on TikTok – so it’s very much on its way to superstardom. TikTok users particularly love the 16hr Camo Concealer which gives a matte finish and full coverage – without drying out the skin, thanks to the addition of avocado oil.

And it’s only £6, which is a definite bargain – particularly when you consider how expensive some concealers can be. Oh – and it’s available in 26 shades as well.

e.l.f. 16hr Camo Concealer, £6, ASOS

8. The eyeliner

Everyone needs a solid eyeliner in their beauty bag, and it doesn’t get better than L’Oreal’s version. Even if you don’t rate yourself to nail the perfect cat-eye every time, this product will go a long way to giving you a foolproof flick.

L’Oreal Paris Flash Winged Eyeliner Black, £8.99, Boots

9. The sunscreen

This bondi sands sunscreen is already my new favourite spf, Spf 50+, cheap, moisturising and it doesn’t leave a white cast 🤌🏾 — Am1ra Am0du (@amira_amodu) May 11, 2022

Sunscreen isn’t always the cheapest addition to our beauty routines, but it’s arguably the most important. Enter Bondi Sands: one of the more affordable – and effective – sunblocks out there. It provides UVA and UVB protection, is water resistant and doesn’t leave a white cast.

It’s so well-loved, the sunscreen came in at highly commended in the ‘Everyday Hero 2022’ category of The Beauty Awards 2022.

Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+, £7.99, Cult Beauty