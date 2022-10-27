Search

27 Oct 2022

4 key boot trends to complete your autumn/winter look

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 10:45 AM

Rejoice, fashion fans, because boots season is here – that wonderful time of the year when it’s cold enough (or at least we convince ourselves it is) that no outfit is complete without a pair of everyone’s favourite autumn/winter footwear.

So what’s hot in the boots department this season? From practical to party-ready, here are the four major trends you need to know about now…

1. Chunky Chelsea boots

An evolution of the humongous tread sole boots that Prada and Bottega Veneta pioneered – a huge hit with influencers and celebs – this season’s Chelsea boots are a more manageable size.

Slim on the ankle and with a low heel, high street versions come in classic black as well as paler shades, ideal for teaming with an autumal look or winter whites.

Toms Black Combat Boots, £115

Bobbies Ivy Mohair Taupe Boots, £225 (clothing, stylist’s own)

Deichmann White Tall Chunky Chelsea Boots, £24.49 (were £34.99)

2. Cowboy boots

Part of the Noughties revival adopted by fashion-forward celebs like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, cowboy boots are here to stay.

This time around, however, you don’t have to adopt a full-on cowgirl look complete with bootcut jeans and denim shirt – modern western boots are minimalist and go with everything from flowy skirts and oversized blazers to party dresses.

Oliver Bonas Floral Print Puff Sleeve Pink Mini Dress, £69.50; Grey Suede Leather Tall Cowboy Boots, £139.50

V by Very Sequin Star Skater Dress, £55; Stud Sole Western Boots, £45

4. Knee-high boots

The most elegant option when it comes to autumn/winter boots, snug-fitting long styles were seen at Burberry, Balmain and Rick Owens.

Whether leather or suede, knee-high or over-the-knee, pair yours with midi dresses (so you don’t need to wear tights) or miniskirts and oversized knits to tap into the preppy trend.

Dune Savoir Black Boots, £200 (clothing, stylist’s own)

M&Co Wine Cable Knit Poncho, £36; Multi Twist Front Printed Dress, £44; Chocolate Classic Leather Belt, £18; Black Knee High Suedette Boots, £49.50

3. Platform boots


The ultimate style statement for autumn, as seen on the catwalks at Versace and Saint Laurent, platform boots are making a big comeback right now.

Leather or rubber versions are perfect for daytime teamed with denim and a puffer jacket, while sleek, satin styles are party-season perfection.

Sedai Marlo Womens Black Chunky Ankle Boots, £44.99, Shoezone

River Island Pink Satin Platform Ankle Boots, £48 (were £60)

News

