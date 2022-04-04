Search

04 Apr 2022

How can I spring clean my car at home?

How can I spring clean my car at home?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Spring is here once again and with it comes the desire to freshen things up a bit. Be that in the home or outside, giving things a good once-over can lead you to feel more prepared to make the most of the brighter months ahead.

One area worth cleaning is your car. After months of wintery weather, cars do take a bit of a beating, so a little bit of TLC can do wonders. Let’s take a look at how you can spring clean your car at home.

Start with a tidy up

Before you start anything, it’s worth giving your car a good tidy. So have a look around the cabin – is there any rubbish that could be disposed of? Are there any loose items that aren’t needed? Even taking out coats left in the boot or shoes kept in the footwell can help.

Plus, taking away loose items helps to remove any unwanted weight from the car, therefore boosting fuel economy. It’s a win-win.

Vacuum


A solid vacuum is a good place to start. With mucky conditions commonplace over winter, your car’s carpets can be a magnet for dirt, so give them a good vacuum to leave them looking far better than before.

If you’re struggling with some areas, then a stiff brush beforehand followed by a vacuum can really work wonders.

Wipe down all interior surfaces


Now is a good time to clean down those interior surfaces. Using an appropriate car cleaner, wipe areas such as the dashboard and door cards, as well as areas like the air vents and heating controls. Be careful with the steering wheel and gearstick; you don’t want to make them shiny and therefore slippery.

Plus, it’s worth testing your cleaning product on a small area if you’re using it for the first time to make sure it doesn’t damage interior plastics.

Clean interior glass

Making sure you’ve got a nice clear view is quite important when it comes to cars, so use a dedicated glass cleaner and a dry, lint-free cloth to clean the windows on the inside.

Some products require you to leave them dry and then buff out, so always check the manufacturer’s instructions before applying.

Start on the outside


Now we turn to the outside of the vehicle. Over winter, cars get battered with grit and dirt, meaning that this is a great opportunity to give your vehicle a thorough clean and remove all of these contaminants.

It’s a good idea to start with the wheels. Clean these well using an appropriate cleaner and a designated brush. You can give the tyre walls a good scrub, too. And since you’re there, why not check the pressures so that they’re all in order, too.

Exterior cleaning


After months of salt, a pre-wash can be a really good idea here. There are loads of dedicated cleaners for this job – including ‘snowfoams’ – and when applied they help to take any surface dust or grit away from the paint while loosening up any stubborn areas.

Next, you can go in with a microfibre cleaning pad and shampoo. Avoid circular motions, too, and instead go in straight lines working from top to bottom.

Don’t forget the wheel arches and lower bumper areas as these pick up lots of grit and dirt. Once you’re done, it’s a good idea to dry the car down with a clean microfibre cloth as this will remove any excess water and prevent it from leaving marks, therefore ruining all of your hard work.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media