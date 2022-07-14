Search

14 Jul 2022

What is Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 going up against?

What is Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 going up against?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 5:27 PM

Hyundai has finally revealed further details about its striking Ioniq 6, stating that this new electric saloon will arrive with a range of up to 379 miles when equipped with its largest battery option.

That range – as well as the level of tech it offers – means that the Ioniq 6 is going to square off against a variety of capable rivals. Let’s take a look at what this latest Hyundai is going up against.

Tesla Model 3


Tesla’s Model 3 has become one of the most popular electric cars in the UK. It has been a real hit due to a number of factors, such as its excellent 374-mile range and the access to Tesla’s network of Superchargers that ownership brings.

Though some of its appeal appears to have been dented with the arrival of the Model Y, the Model 3 continues to be one of the most sought-after EVs in the business.

Tesla Model Y


It seems odd to put two cars from the same manufacturer in one line-up, but the impact that the Tesla Model Y has had can’t be ignored. In fact, it was the second best-selling car in June, which goes to show that it is already going down a treat with buyers.

It’s based on the same platform and battery setup as the Model 3, but brings a more SUV-inspired design that many buyers are after at the moment.

BMW i4


BMW might’ve languished a bit when it came to its electric car line-up, but it is now starting to pick up the pace. The i4 is one of its most recent battery-powered additions and attempts to translate the popular 4 Series to the electric age.

You could get 365 miles from a single charge of the i4’s battery, while performance-orientated i4 M50 variants bring some serious punch.

Mercedes EQE


Mercedes is quickly ramping up its selection of electric vehicles within its EQ sub-brand and the new EQE aims to really move the game forward. Essentially an electric version of the firm’s E-Class, the EQE has an impressive range of up to 384 miles, which makes it one of the best long-distance options here.

Its cabin is packed with technology, too, while rapid charging capability could see the battery taken from 10 to 80 per cent in half an hour.

Polestar 2


Polestar is a relative newcomer to the car market, but that hasn’t stopped it from really making its presence felt. The 2 is its first mass-market EV, following on from the dramatic – but left-hand-drive only – 1 hybrid.

It’ll manage up to 341 miles from a charge, while its Google-powered infotainment system is one of the most intuitive around.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media