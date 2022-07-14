What is Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 going up against?

Hyundai has finally revealed further details about its striking Ioniq 6, stating that this new electric saloon will arrive with a range of up to 379 miles when equipped with its largest battery option.

That range – as well as the level of tech it offers – means that the Ioniq 6 is going to square off against a variety of capable rivals. Let’s take a look at what this latest Hyundai is going up against.

Tesla Model 3



Tesla’s Model 3 has become one of the most popular electric cars in the UK. It has been a real hit due to a number of factors, such as its excellent 374-mile range and the access to Tesla’s network of Superchargers that ownership brings.

Though some of its appeal appears to have been dented with the arrival of the Model Y, the Model 3 continues to be one of the most sought-after EVs in the business.

Tesla Model Y



It seems odd to put two cars from the same manufacturer in one line-up, but the impact that the Tesla Model Y has had can’t be ignored. In fact, it was the second best-selling car in June, which goes to show that it is already going down a treat with buyers.

It’s based on the same platform and battery setup as the Model 3, but brings a more SUV-inspired design that many buyers are after at the moment.

BMW i4



BMW might’ve languished a bit when it came to its electric car line-up, but it is now starting to pick up the pace. The i4 is one of its most recent battery-powered additions and attempts to translate the popular 4 Series to the electric age.

You could get 365 miles from a single charge of the i4’s battery, while performance-orientated i4 M50 variants bring some serious punch.

Mercedes EQE



Mercedes is quickly ramping up its selection of electric vehicles within its EQ sub-brand and the new EQE aims to really move the game forward. Essentially an electric version of the firm’s E-Class, the EQE has an impressive range of up to 384 miles, which makes it one of the best long-distance options here.

Its cabin is packed with technology, too, while rapid charging capability could see the battery taken from 10 to 80 per cent in half an hour.

Polestar 2



Polestar is a relative newcomer to the car market, but that hasn’t stopped it from really making its presence felt. The 2 is its first mass-market EV, following on from the dramatic – but left-hand-drive only – 1 hybrid.

It’ll manage up to 341 miles from a charge, while its Google-powered infotainment system is one of the most intuitive around.