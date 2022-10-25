The best family hatchbacks to check out this year

Despite the rising popularity of crossovers and compact SUVs, the standard hatchback still has a firm place in the motoring landscape. They’re practical, easy to live with and economical, too, so they’re often an excellent option for families or those who want no-fuss motoring that won’t cost the earth.

There are still plenty of options available in the new car market, too, so let’s check them out.

Skoda Octavia



The Octavia is quite clever in terms of design. From the outside, it doesn’t really resemble a traditional hatchback, but the boot operation means it qualifies for this list. It’s also got a much larger boot than its rivals, measuring an impressive 600 litres in capacity.

It’s available with a great range of engines, too, including a new hybrid setup which combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery.

Volkswagen Golf



Volkswagen’s latest eighth-generation Golf is finding its feet in the market after an initial start that was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. More technology-focused than ever, the Golf includes many of Volkswagen’s latest features such as a large central display which controls nearly all of the car’s auxiliary functions.

As with previous Golf models, the new version has loads of engines to choose from, as well as GTE, GTD and GTI performance versions.

Hyundai Ioniq 5



Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 has had a hugely successful introduction to the car market, having won many awards across the board thanks to its excellent technology and impressive electric powertrain that appears to bring very few downsides.

It can deliver up to 315 miles of electric range, in fact, meaning that range anxiety is a distant concern.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric



Vauxhall pivoted to deliver an electric version of its popular Corsa in the Corsa Electric and it has proven to be a real hit with buyers. It’s got a range of up to 222 miles, yet it’s just as comfortable and practical as the petrol-powered Corsa.

Plus, thanks to rapid charging capability, an 80 per cent charge can be conducted in as little as 30 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

Ford Focus



Ford may have announced that production of its Focus will cease in 2023, but that doesn’t stop it from being a very viable choice today. It remains one of the best options on sale thanks to its large boot, well-made cabin and high level of standard equipment.

It’s available with a wide range of engines, too, while the ST remains one of the best day-to-day performance cars.

Mazda 3



Mazda has always produced a fine range of good-to-drive yet easy-to-live-with models and the 3 is a great example of this. You can get it with Mazda’s latest – and very efficient – SkyActiv engines, too, which bring a great combination of performance and economy.

But the most impressive part of the Mazda 3 is the way it drives. It manages to capture some of the sparkle of Mazda’s sports cars, but in a package that is comfortable and refined.

Mercedes A-Class



If you’re after a more premium experience, then the A-Class remains one of the best options out there. Upmarket both inside and out, it’s equipped with some of the firm’s latest technology, including an ultra-wide infotainment setup.

It’s recently been updated, too, with a sharpened exterior design and the latest version of the Mercedes MBUX operating system.