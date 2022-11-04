These were the best-selling cars in October

October was a positive month for the automotive industry, with new car registrations increasing by 26.4 per cent in the month to 134,344 registrations.

Sales of all fuel types increased too, with sharp demand seen for electric and hybrid models, and in terms of best-selling cars, there were some very familiar names at the top. Let’s take a look at the most popular new cars in October.

1. Ford Fiesta – 4,230 registrations

It was only last week that Ford announced it would stop selling the Fiesta by the middle of 2023 as it increasingly focuses on electric models. But this supermini remains hugely popular, not least because the Ford Fiesta was the UK’s most popular car in October, with 4,230 being registered.

While demand for conventional hatchbacks might be decreasing, plenty of buyers are still lapping up the Fiesta, with its fun driving experience, practical interior and sharp design all going a long way in the small car class.

2. Nissan Qashqai – 4,228 registrations

Falling just two cars short of the best-selling position was the Nissan Qashqai. This British-built crossover has also now become the UK’s most popular car for the year so far, and it’s likely to hold that position at the end of the year.

Offering plenty of space for families, along with generous equipment levels and a smart design, it’s little wonder the Qashqai is proving so popular. Its success has recently been aided with the arrival of the new e-Power hybrid model.

3. Volkswagen Golf – 3,339 registrations

The Golf hasn’t appeared quite so prominently in the best-sellers list recently, but this model returns to third position in October. Available as a five-door hatchback or an estate car, the Golf’s impressive interior and comfort and refined driving experience really strikes a chord with buyers – not least to loyal Volkswagen buyers.

The sheer breadth of models also adds to its appeal, from affordable petrols to efficient diesels and company car tax-friendly plug-in hybrids.

4. Ford Puma – 3,218 registrations

When the Fiesta is discontinued next year, it’s set to be the Puma that takes its position as the best-selling Ford, with this stylish crossover already going down a storm with buyers.

Based on the Fiesta, the Puma offers lots of interior space, plenty of standard equipment and that all-important fun driving experience. It looks particularly good in ST-Line trim, while efficient mild-hybrid petrol engines means it’s affordable on the pocket.

5. Vauxhall Corsa – 2,784 registrations

The Corsa slipped down the charts in October, but with 2,784 sold in the month it remains a very popular choice. Key to this Vauxhall’s appeal is the availability of the electric Corsa-e which offers good value and a range of up to 222 miles.

Regular petrol engines are also available, while a starting price of £17,340 undercuts many rivals on the market. Standard equipment is generous too, with even entry-level cars coming with LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels and a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

6. Mini – 2,595 registrations

The Mini continues to be a huge British success story, with thousands of UK buyers a year choosing this hatchback for its style, personalisation and fun driving experience. The availability of sporty petrol hot hatch models alongside the Mini Electric only adds to its appeal.

Though Mini might be readying a next-generation Hatch, which is due to go on sale in 2023, this current model remains as popular as ever,

7. Vauxhall Mokka – 2,444 registrations

The Vauxhall Mokka is another particularly popular crossover, and the model rises up the charts in October. This latest generation Mokka is a significant step up from its predecessor, boasting a particular eye-catching design and a much-improved interior.

Like the Corsa, the Mokka can also be specified with an electric powertrain, and which boasts a 209-mile electric range.

8. Peugeot 2008 – 2,191 registrations

Peugeot’s range of cars are better than ever, with the brand’s more upmarket focus really appealing to the buyers that are increasingly looking for a more premium finish. The 2008 crossover is a great example of this, too, so it’s little wonder it was so popular in October.

This Peugeot offers a quality-feeling interior, while the eye-catching design helps it stand out in a particularly crowded class. An electric e-2008 is also available, bringing a claimed 214-mile range.

9. Audi A3 – 2,176 registrations

Though Audi’s range of ‘Q’-badged SUVs might be very popular these days, the German brand’s more conventional models – such as the A3 – are still going down well with buyers. You can choose the A3 as a five-door hatchback or as a saloon, with the latter having a particularly elegant look.

It offers a high-quality interior and impressive levels of refinement, while the plug-in hybrid versions are going down a storm with the fleet market.

10. Fiat 500 – 2,169 registrations

Fiat’s 500 might have been on sale for a long time, but this city car seems to appeal as much as ever to buyers – not least with the recent introduction of a new, bespoke electric model that boasts a range of up to 199 miles.

The 500’s cool styling, small dimensions and plentiful personalisation means this Fiat remains a hit with style-conscious city dwellers. This model is single handedly key to this Italian firm’s success, with the 500 on its own accounting for more than 85 per cent of Fiat’s sales in October.