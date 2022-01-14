Search

14 Jan 2022

B&M’s billionaire brothers sell £230m stake

B&M’s billionaire brothers sell £230m stake

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

The billionaire brothers who built up discount retailer B&M into a nationwide chain have sold more than a quarter of their shares in the company.

An investment company linked to Simon and Bobby Arora said that it had made £234 million selling about 4% of B&M’s shares on Friday.

It reduces the holding of SSA Investments in the company to 7%, at a time when shares are at their highest point since the company listed eight years ago.

The Arora brothers bought what was then a struggling local supermarket chain in 2004 and transformed it.

It had been founded in 1978, but never expanded hugely until the brothers took over.

They built the brand into a discount retailer which targets areas where it can rent shops cheaply.

Based in Luxembourg, but with its distribution centre in Liverpool, the company now has more than 685 stores and employs more than 35,000 people.

It is the second time the brothers have sold a major stake in the business since it listed.

In 2017 they exchanged a quarter of their shares in B&M in a payday that saw them pocket £215 million.

A year ago it was disclosed that the brothers had received dividends worth close to £100 million in a year when the pandemic ripped through the retail sector.

The company was allowed to keep its shops open during lockdowns, they were considered essential.

Despite this the company initially accepted business rates relief that was meant to prop up struggling retailers.

Under public pressure, and following the lead of other retailers who stayed open during the pandemic, B&M said that it would pay its rates.

Listed companies had come under particularly high pressure when they paid dividends to shareholders before returning their rates relief to the Treasury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media