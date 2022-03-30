Georgina Hayden’s slow-cooked peppers recipe

“These slow-cooked peppers are so intensely sweet, I guarantee they’ll stop you in your tracks,” says Georgina Hayden, author of new plant-based cookbook, Nistisima.

“You’ll often find different proteins cooked amongst the peppers – pork being a popular choice, chicken and eggs too – but during times of fasting they are cooked straight up. And to be honest, you don’t miss the meat at all.”

Slow-cooked peppers recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

4 onions

4 garlic cloves

10 peppers, a mixture of red, yellow and orange ones

5 ripe tomatoes

100ml sunflower oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

A few flat-leaf parsley sprigs, optional

Method:

1. Peel and finely slice the onions and garlic. Halve the peppers, remove and discard the core and seeds, and cut into even sized pieces, around 2-3cm. Score a cross in the top of the tomatoes, place in a heatproof bowl (or pan) and cover with boiling water. Leave for a minute or two, until the skin starts to come away from the flesh, and drain. Peel the tomatoes and then roughly slice or chop the flesh.

2. Place a wide flameproof casserole on a medium heat, drizzle in the sunflower oil and add all the ingredients (not the parsley). Season generously, with a teaspoon each of salt and pepper, and start to fry. After 10 minutes, reduce the heat to low and fry for around one-and-a-half to two hours. Stir occasionally, until you have a thick, rich and meltingly soft stew. Taste and tweak the seasoning as necessary, then serve, scattered with chopped parsley if you like.

Today we are delighted to announce and reveal the cover of a brand new cookbook from @SundayBrunchC4 favourite Georgina Hayden! Say hello to Nistisima: The secret to delicious vegan recipes from the Mediterranean and beyond. Coming March 2022https://t.co/TWhkfZpFVw pic.twitter.com/wnqcxhhBdy — Bloomsbury UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 6, 2021

Nistisima: The Secret To Delicious Vegan Cooking From The Mediterranean And Beyond by Georgina Hayden is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Photography by Kristin Perers. Available March 31.