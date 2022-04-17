Chris Baber’s summer strawberry and raspberry crumble recipe

“This crumble is a perfect summer dessert. The recipe comes from one of my best mates and is something we always have round his house after dinner,” says Chris Baber.
“I love the sweet, cakey layer the ground almonds give between the fruit and crumble. Serve it warm with a good dollop of clotted cream.”
Ingredients:
(Serves 6-8)
300g strawberries
300g raspberries
100g light muscovado or caster sugar
100g ground almonds
175g plain flour
75g cold butter, diced
100g flaked almonds
Clotted cream, to serve
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the strawberries and raspberries into an ovenproof dish. Scatter over one tablespoon of the sugar, then scatter over the ground almonds.
3. Put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the remaining sugar and flaked almonds.
4. Scatter the mixture evenly over the fruit.
5. Bake for 30–35 minutes until lightly golden.
6. Serve with clotted cream.
Easy by Chris Baber is published by Ebury Press, priced £16.99. Photography by Haarala Hamilton. Available now.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.