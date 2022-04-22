Radiant rosés: 7 pretty pinks for sipping al fresco

Sunshine, blue skies, parasols and a rapturous glass of rosé – this is what summer dreams are made of.

And whether it’s a picturesque vineyard where time stands still (at least until the last sip!) or seaside charm on the sunny riviera, when it comes to ravishing rosé, France has the edge.

From the banks of Bordeaux to the beating heart of Provence, the lure of these fashionable pinks shows no sign of wavering – and why would it when you’ve already fallen for the charm of these chic, colourless wines before they’ve even hit the glass?

And with a flurry of new vintage releases, there’s plenty to charge a rose-coloured crush right now. Here are seven rosés we’re lusting after right now…

1. Château Bel Air Perponcher Reserve 2020, Bordeaux, France, £9.95, The Wine Society

Bordeaux may be the bedrock of fine wine but it’s also a winemakers’ playground, with so many red grape varieties at their fingertips. Stylistically, they’re just as scintillating as their southern cousins – and this one is beautifully fresh and fragrant, with expressive strawberry aromas and ripe citrus notes supporting the dried berry flavours. Encore!

2. Jean-Luc Colombo Les Pins Couches Rosé 2020, Languedoc-Roussillon, £9.99, Luvians

The picturesque countryside of the Languedoc – with its Mediterranean climate and hot, dry summers – produces ripe rosés with plenty of lift. Think freshly crushed berries, dried herbal notes, with soft pepper and peachy accents in the mix and a gentle maritime influence. This really lovely rosé is a reminder of how dangerously easy it is to sink the pink.

3. Madame F Rosé 2020 x Queer Britain, Rosé Blend, France, £10, Sainsbury’s stores

More pool party than shady pergola, this is a suntrap of a wine, with its delightfully fruity profile, soft, well-balanced acidity and loads of juicy red berries on the nose. Fresh, fashionable and a real crowd-pleaser, not only do we love the quirky ‘Susy the Frog’ label, it’s a collaboration between Madame F and Queer Britain, a charity working to create the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum. Bound to be a big hit.

4. Berry Bros & Rudd Provence Rosé 2021 by Château la Mascaronne, France, £14, Bbr.com

If you long for a place in Provence nestled among the rolling hills, this fragrant rosé will take you there in a flash, with its attractive strawberry, apricot and red fruits underlined by a spicy note, which continues on the palate. Fresh with good concentration, the crushed berry fruits are supported by a streak of minerality with a creamy, silky finish.

5. Sea Change Provence Rosé 2020, AOC, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, France, £16.99, Sea Change

Sea Change supports marine charities and conservation projects to help tackle issues like plastic pollution – and drinking for a good cause has never been so pleasurable. This top drop boasts zesty grapefruit allied with perfectly ripe peach, a creamy body, fresh minerality and perfect balance of fruit. Delicious.

6. Château Minuty Rosé et Or, Côtes de Provence 2021, France, £25.95 (was £29.95), Secret Bottle Shop

A fast track to the cypress trees and sandy beaches of St Tropez, Château Minuty overlooks the Bay of Saint-Tropez, and this elegantly styled rosé balances the scent of sweet ripe fruits with a beguiling seafront salinity to make you want to drink in those blue skies. A floral, blossomy nose, jasmine and touch of orange peel are complemented by flavours of pink grapefruit and fleshy stone fruits, with crisp acidity on the finish.

7. Secret de Léoube Daylesford Organic Côtes de Provence Rosé 2021, France, £26, Ocado

Far from frivolous, rosé can be as seductive and intriguing as a red wine – and this blushing belle delivers a little more depth and body thanks to an extra measure of cabernet sauvignon. Exotic scents of soft pears and peach dominate, with crushed citrusy and attractive leafy, herbal notes to remind you this stunning rosé comes from the land of olive trees and lavender fields, and a fresh, mouth-watering finish.