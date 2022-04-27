Search

27 Apr 2022

Chipa Guazú recipe from The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook

Chipa Guazú recipe from The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Apr 2022 9:25 AM

“Chipa Guazú is a staple of Paraguayan cuisine, served at every asado (BBQ),” says Ramin Navai, HM Ambassador to Paraguay.

“A typically hearty dish, it is a cornbread that has been enhanced with milk, cheese and blended sweetcorn… To give Chipa Guazú a British twist, replace the Paraguayan cheese (which is like a low-moisture mozzarella) with British cheddar.”

Chipa Guazú recipe

Ingredients:
(Serves 6)

1kg raw sweetcorn, sliced from about 8 cobs (or use tinned sweetcorn, drained)
100g butter, plus extra for greasing
2 onions, finely diced
5 eggs
250ml whole milk
300g Paraguayan cheese (or British cheddar), grated
100ml sunflower oil
Salt and ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.

2. Blend the sweetcorn in a food processor until it reaches the consistency of porridge (if you’re using tinned sweetcorn, the mixture will be slightly wetter).

3. Melt half the butter in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and fry for about five to seven minutes, until they are soft and translucent, but not coloured.

4. Combine the eggs, milk, cheese and onions in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater, and season with salt and pepper. Beat on medium speed to a smooth and slightly foamy consistency. (Alternatively, do this by hand using a wooden spoon.) Add the blended sweetcorn, along with the oil and the remaining butter and mix well.

5. Grease a large oven dish – something square or rectangular (about 20cm long) – and pour in the mixture

6. Bake the cornbread for about 45 minutes, until the top and the sides are golden brown, and the centre is set – it shouldn’t wobble when shaken and should have a texture a little like a dense soufflé (rather than cake); a skewer inserted into the middle won’t come out totally clean.

7. Leave the cornbread to stand for five minutes or so before cutting it into rough squares and serving as a side dish, alongside barbecued meat or anything you like!

The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook by Ameer Kotecha is published by Jon Croft Editions, priced £30. Photography by David Loftus. Available April 28.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media