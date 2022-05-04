“A creamy risotto loaded with Parmesan and juicy prawns is a great combination,” says Megan McKenna, who suffers from coeliac disease and has authored a book of gluten-free recipes.

“It’s so rich in flavour, you don’t need much of it on your plate. A glass of white wine complements this meal beautifully.”

Megan McKenna’s Parmesan risotto with garlic prawns recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

750ml gluten-free chicken stock

60g unsalted butter

1 onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, 2 crushed, 2 finely chopped

240g carnaroli rice

125ml dry white wine

150g Parmesan cheese, grated

4tbsp double cream

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of half a lemon

Olive oil, for frying

2 bird’s eye chillies, deseeded and finely sliced

12 large raw peeled prawns, deveined

Sea salt flakes and black pepper

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method:

1. Pour your stock into a saucepan, bring to a simmer and keep warm. Place half your butter in a separate saucepan over a medium heat. When melted, add your onion and cook for four minutes, until slightly softened.

2. Add your crushed garlic and cook for one minute.

3. Stir in your rice and one teaspoon of salt and cook for about three minutes, stirring often, until the grains start to become translucent. It’s really important to keep stirring, so your rice doesn’t stick!

4. Add your white wine and stir for about two minutes, until the pan is almost dry.

5. Add a cupful of your warm stock and continue cooking and stirring until most of the liquid is absorbed; this will take about four minutes.

6. Continue adding the stock a cup at a time, allowing each addition to be almost fully absorbed before adding the next. When all the stock has been used, the risotto should be moist but not loose, with al dente grains.

7. Take the pan off the heat and stir in your Parmesan, cream, lemon zest and half the lemon juice, one teaspoon of pepper and your remaining butter. Taste and season with extra salt if you like.

8. Place two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan over a low heat, add your chillies and chopped garlic and leave to infused for one to two minutes.

9. Add your prawns and cook until they’re nice and pink; about three to four minutes should do it.

10. Serve your risotto in shallow bowls and top with the prawns, making sure to leave any excess oil in the pan. Squeeze over the remaining lemon juice and add a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Sprinkle the chillies over the prawns and add a wedge of lemon on the side of the bowl with the risotto.

(Louise Hagger/PA)

Can You Make That Gluten-Free? by Megan McKenna is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.