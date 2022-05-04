Search

04 May 2022

Megan McKenna’s chocolate brownie recipe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 9:25 AM

“Who doesn’t love a batch of freshly cooked brownies to dip into?” asks reality TV star turned singer Megan McKenna, who has compiled a new cookbook of gluten-free recipes.

She recommends eating these brownies warm, with a scoop of ice cream.

Ingredients:
(Makes 12)

170g unsalted butter, at room temperature
200g caster sugar
90g brown sugar
3 large eggs
1tsp vanilla extract
3tbsp chocolate and hazelnut spread
70g gluten-free self-raising flour
40g cocoa powder
100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 200°C (180°C fan, gas mark 6). Line the bottom and sides of a deep 30 x 20 centimetre baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

2. Place your butter in a large bowl, add your two sugars and whisk together until smooth and creamy.

3. Add your eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Now whisk in your vanilla extract and chocolate spread.

4. Sift in your flour and cocoa powder, then fold in with a spoon until completely combined.

5. Finally, fold in your white chocolate pieces.

6. Pour your brownie mixture into the prepared tray and smooth the surface.

7. Bake for 50 minutes, reducing the heat to 180°C (160°C fan, gas mark 4) after 20 minutes.

8. Set aside to cool before cutting into pieces and serving.

Can You Make That Gluten Free? by Megan McKenna
(Louise Hagger/PA)

Can You Make That Gluten-Free? by Megan McKenna is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.

