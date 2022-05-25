Josh Katz’s galette of courgette recipe

Chef Josh Katz calls this a “simple, light galette that is perfect for a summer lunch, or as part of a spread at your next garden party.

“Serve with a fresh, zesty mixed leaf salad and away you go.”

Galette of courgette recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

For the chilli-honey dressing:

1tbsp honey

1tbsp lemon juice

1 red chilli, blackened, peeled and chopped

3tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Flaked sea salt and ground black pepper

For the galette:

200g mascarpone

100g crème fraîche

Grated zest of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves, grated

250g shop-bought all-butter puff pastry, cut and rolled to make two 30 x 20cm rectangles, 3mm thick, each cut in half to make 4 smaller rectangles

1 egg yolk

100g manouri cheese

1–2 large courgettes, very thinly sliced

2tsp thyme leaves

2tbsp olive oil

Method:

1. For the chilli-honey dressing: Put the honey, lemon juice and chilli in a small bowl and slowly whisk in the olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

2. For the galette: preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Combine the mascarpone, crème fraîche, lemon zest and garlic in a bowl, and whisk until smooth. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

4. Place the pastry rectangles on the lined baking sheet and brush the egg yolk around the border of the pastry, roughly two centimetres in from the edge. Prick the centre gently with a fork, five or six times for each square.

4. Smear the mascarpone mix in the centre of each, crumble the manouri cheese over it, and arrange the courgette slices on top, overlapping them slightly. Sprinkle over a little thyme, salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20–25 minutes until the pastry is golden brown, puffed at the edges and the base is crisp.

5. Slide the galettes onto serving plates and drizzle liberally with the chilli-honey dressing. Serve immediately while still warm.

Berber&Q: On Vegetables by Josh Katz is published by Kyle Books, priced £25. Photography by James Murphy. Available now.