Josh Katz’s jewelled tahdig recipe

“Tahdig (pronounced tah-deeg) is a Persian dish that translates to ‘bottom of the pot’, a reference to the crunchy golden-brown layer of rice that forms at the bottom of the pan,” explains chef Josh Katz.

“Perfecting the technique requires practice, patience and perseverance.”

Jewelled tahdig recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 4-6)

300ml verjuice

100g caster sugar

80g currants

60g barberries

80g pumpkin seeds

40g pistachios

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp flaked sea salt

360g basmati rice

1 bay leaf

1tbsp fennel seeds

75g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

1½tbsp natural yoghurt

20g rice flour, mixed with cold water to form a slurry paste

2 egg yolks

Method:

1. Bring the verjuice and sugar to the boil in a medium-sized saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the currants and barberries. Take off the heat and set aside, allowing the fruit to soak in the juices for 30 minutes – they will soften and plump up. Drain and set aside until required.

2. Preheat the oven to 160°C/140°C Fan/Gas Mark 3. Roll the pumpkin seeds and pistachios in the olive oil and season with the salt. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet and toast in the oven for 25–30 minutes until golden and crunchy. Set aside to cool.

3. Rinse the rice in a bowl filled with cold water and swirl several times with your fingers to release the starch. Repeat the process two or three times until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside. Put the bay leaf and fennel seeds on a muslin and tie a knot, making a bouquet garni. Half fill a 20cm saucepan with water, add the bouquet garni, and bring to the boil over high heat. Add the rice, stir several times, bring back to the boil and cook over medium-high heat for five minutes until the rice is slightly softened but still firm. Drain the rice and run under cold water briefly to cool to stop it from cooking any further, then leave to stand in the colander for a few minutes. Transfer to a baking tray, spread out to a thin layer and set aside until completely cooled.

4. Butter a non-stick frying pan. Take one-third of the par-cooked rice and place in a large bowl with the yoghurt, a third of the melted butter and the rice flour slurry. Stir to combine. Spread this rice evenly in a thin layer onto the bottom of the prepared frying pan. This will form the tahdig. Layer the remaining par-cooked rice on top intermittently with three-quarters of the currants, barberries, pumpkin seeds and pistachios (saving the rest for the garnish), working your way up in layers to make a mound shape. Do not pack the rice down. It should be layered lightly to leave space for the rice to expand. Wrap the lid of the pan tightly with a clean tea towel and place on top so that it fits snugly. Place the pan over medium-low heat and cook for 12–15 minutes. Towards the end of cooking, drizzle the rest of the butter around the edges.

5. Just before serving, dig up a small well in the top of the rice and gently add the egg yolks. Cover the yolks with the rice and, using a plate where the lid once was, invert the rice carefully on to a plate. Serve immediately with the rest of the pumpkin seeds, pistachios, raisins and barberries scattered over the top.

Berber&Q: On Vegetables by Josh Katz is published by Kyle Books, priced £25. Photography by James Murphy. Available now.