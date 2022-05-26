Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: All the fizz, wines and gin to raise a glass to Her Majesty

Jubilee celebrations are calling and the excitement is building.

With so much pageantry and revelry, the occasion marking 70 years of the Queen’s service deserves to be toasted with a fine wine, champagne or gin.

To coincide with the carnival atmosphere, there’s been a flurry of new releases and limited editions.

Beyond the balloons and bunting, flag waving and feasting, these are the bottles to have on hand to charge your glasses…

1. Ridgeview’s Platinum Jubilee Trio, £106, Ridgeview

From one of England’s finest, award-winning Ridgeview have released three sparklers fit for a queen – they’ve all been served to Her Majesty at royal occasions. Includes Ridgeview’s Bloomsbury NV, official wine for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, a Blanc de Blancs 2016 served at the Queen’s 80th birthday celebrations and Fitzrovia Rosé NV which was presented to USA President Barack Obama at the official Buckingham Palace State Banquet in 2011. It includes food pairing suggestions, tasting notes and more.

2. Platinum Jubilee Limited Edition English Sparkling Brut NV, £34.99, Virgin Wines

A collaboration between East Sussex vineyard, Henners, and Virgin Wines, this homegrown sparkler is a classic champagne blend of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier. Described by the winemaker as being complex and moreish with a great balance of citrus and orchard fruits, the label is designed in the shape of a shield and illustrated with lily of the valley – said to be the Queen’s favourite flower and symbol of good luck and happiness. Expect a joyous glass.

3. Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial Jubilee Edition, £46, Waitrose, in-store

A French favourite in the Royal household, Moët & Chandon were granted a Royal Warrant by Queen Victoria in 1893 and illustrious releases past include limited editions for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees. Available in the house’s signature Brut Impérial and Rosé, we’ve plucked the pink for its seductive red fruit flavours, floral nuances and radiant glow.

4. Whispering Angel 2021, Jubilee Edition, £20, Sainsbury’s, in-store

A sprinkling of stardust surrounds Château d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel. Not only is this posh Provençal pink one of the most coveted rosés to grace wine lists worldwide, it’s the Jubilee Pageant’s official rosé wine. In tune with the ‘River of Hope’ procession and 200 silk flags ceremoniously heading down The Mall in London, it’s only fitting this fragrant, silky, rosé should be headlining street parties – or small screens – across the land.

5. Street Party Crowd Pleasers, Case of 12, £99, The Wine Society

With the long weekend and four days of fun-filled frolics, the cardinal sin would be to run short. Luckily, the Wine Society have stepped in and curated the perfect celebratory case with a dozen wines to mirror the sunny mood. From New World fruit bombs to breezy whites and pale rosé, there’s something to welcome everyone.

6. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – Rhubarb and Ginger Colour Changing Celebratory Gin, £23.99, Redh

One for street parties – a hoopla of colour, patriotism and expression – simply add your mixer to the gin and the colour changes from Union Jack squadron blue to Her Majesty’s royal purple. Genius.

7. Cotswolds Platinum Jubilee Gin, Limited Edition £35, Majestic

A special edition to their library of award-winning spirits, Cotswold Distillery’s Jubilee Gin is said to be inspired by classic British summer desserts. A blend of nine botanicals topped with strawberry, raspberry and pink pepper, fresh citrus notes of grapefruit and crushed juniper are complemented by delicate summer fruits and hint of vanilla. Top with tonic and garnish with fresh strawberries.

8. Buckingham Palace Gin, £40 (70cl), Waitrose

The next best thing to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace? Drinking in the house gin with a dozen botanicals foraged from the Queen’s private London garden. Cited as delightfully citrusy, top with tonic, a slice of lemon and garnish with a sprig of your favourite herb. Long live the Queen!