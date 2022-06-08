Search

23 Jun 2022

Gill Meller’s grilled mackerel recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 9:02 AM

“Summer wouldn’t be a thing without fresh mackerel. It’s a fish that has an undeniable affinity with smoky fires and searing coals – they seem drawn together,” says Gill Meller.

“This is a particularly delicious way to cook fillets of mackerel or whole fish. The flavours I’m using are punchy, but the fish carry them all beautifully. I usually serve them with warm, crusty bread and a salad of ripe tomatoes and basil, dressed with salt, red wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil.”

Grilled mackerel with lemon, smoked paprika, oregano and black pepper recipe

Ingredients:
(Serves 2)

2tsp smoked paprika
1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
2 garlic cloves, grated
A small handful of oregano, leaves picked and chopped
1 rosemary sprig, leaves picked and chopped
1tbsp black peppercorns, crushed
4 very fresh mackerel fillets
Sea salt

Grilled mackerel with lemon, smoked paprika, oregano and black pepper from Outside
Grilled mackerel from Outside (Andrew Montgomery/PA)

Method:

1. Combine the smoked paprika with the oil, lemon zest, garlic, oregano, rosemary and peppercorns and season with salt.

2. Use the back of a spoon to spread the garlic mixture out over each fillet. Light your fire and when you have a bed of hot, glowing embers, set the mackerel fillets, skin-side down, on the grill. Cook for four to five minutes. You’ll notice the flesh change colour as it cooks. When the mackerel’s nearly done, turn the fillets and give them a further one minute on the other side.

3. Carefully lift the mackerel off the grill to a plate, and serve.

Outside by Gill Meller
(Quadrille/PA)

Outside: Recipes For A Wilder Way Of Eating by Gill Meller is published by Quadrille, priced £30. Photography by Andrew Montgomery. Available now.

