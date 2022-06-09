Father’s Day drinks: Beers, wines, spirits and fizz to cheers your dad

If you really want to rock his boat or switch things up a notch with just the right measure of thoughtfulness, liquid gifts are a lifesaver.

Whether it’s a beer bundle with a wacky label, a prize red or a special edition whisky, we’ve rounded up some top drops to kick-start his Sunday…

1. Core Craft Beer Bundle with Bones Lager, £16.50, Beavertown Brewery

Offbeat is the buzzword for Beavertown’s eye-catching labels – and we’re confident he’ll love tasting their new Bones lager out of a psychedelic skull tumbler glass. Other standouts include Neck Oil Session IPA, Gamma Ray American Pale Ale and Nanobot Super Session IPA.

2. PerfectDad Discovery Crate (12 Beers + Glass), £25, Beer Hawk

A carefully curated crate for the dad who can’t decide if he wants a bottled blonde or wheat beer, or a can of IPA or stout – Beer Hawk have him covered with their dapper dozen. Features six mixed styles from 11 breweries worldwide, including France, Germany, UK and USA.

3. Faustino 1 Gran Reserva Rioja 2010, Spain, £17, Tesco

If a rich rioja is his go-to, and you’re after a wine you can buy without hesitation, treat daddy dearest to this impressive red – rated 94 points by wine critic James Suckling. A smooth ride all the way with its forest floor of dark red fruits, hints of vanilla, soft spice, touch of tobacco leaf, oak and a sleek, long finish.

4. Penfolds Bin 8 Shiraz Cabernet 2019, South Australia, £26, Harrods

Famous for producing Grange, Australia’s most iconic red, Penfolds’ new limited-edition packs promise dad a tasting experience that’s out of this world. This moon crater gift canister for Penfolds Bin 8 – part of Penfolds Venture Beyond programme – is ready to drink now, or to cellar. A classic blend of shiraz and cabernet sauvignon, expect rich blackberry and cassis galore, hints of vanilla pod, softly integrated oak and an impressive long finish.

5. Personalised Elephant London Dry Gin Linen Gift Box, £36.90, Elephant Gin

The gateway to a gin with African botanicals at its heart, award-winning Elephant Gin is inspired by wildlife, with 15% of profits from each bottle going to elephant conservation projects. With 14 carefully selected herbs, roots and fruits, African herbs such as buchu and baobob are the focus here – and the personalised bottle belongs in his drinks cabinet all year round.

6. Loch Lomond Open Special Edition 2022, £45, 70cl, Loch Lomond Whiskies

Never mind his handicap, Loch Lomond are encouraging whisky lovers to swing into Father’s Day with this special release to celebrate their partnership and 150th Open at St Andrew’s in July. A single malt with the precision of a PGA star, it’s aged in American oak casks, finished in claret red wine and described as having an exceptional character with soft fruit, creamy fudge sweetness and oak spice.

7. Della Vite Prosecco Rosé DOC Millesimato 2021, Italy, £22.99, The Bottle Club

Because boys love a bit of blush too. The darling Delevingne sisters – Chloe, Poppy and Cara are behind this hypnotising shade of pink which tastes as good as it looks. Hailing from the Valdobbiadene prosecco region in Italy, these coral pink bubbles offer a beautiful stream of red berry fruit flavours, finishing fresh and fashionably on point.

8. Champagne Palmer & Co Blanc de Blancs NV, France, £53, Waitrose

The daddy of blanc de blancs champagne, Palmer & Co were crowned World Champion Classic Blanc de Blancs at the 2021 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships. Made exclusively from chardonnay grapes, the pale golden highlights, delicate silky palate, beguiling floral aromas, soft citrusy notes and hint of almonds in this fabulous fizz deserve his best flute. Cheers!