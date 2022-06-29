Chetna Makan’s pineapple and elderflower cake recipe

“I have a soft spot for pineapple cake. It was the most popular cake at the bakeries in Jabalpur: a light, eggless sponge, with fresh cream and pineapple on top,” says Chetna Makan.

“As with many ingredients, the cream in the UK tastes different to the cream you get in India. So, I have made my own version.”

Pineapple and elderflower cake recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 8-10)

For the cake:

100g unsalted butter, softened, plus more for the tin

220g canned pineapple pieces, roughly chopped

200g caster sugar

100g ground almonds

100g self-raising flour

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 large eggs

130g natural yoghurt

2tbsp elderflower cordial

For the cream:

300ml double cream

30g caster sugar

1tbsp elderflower cordial

Elderflowers to decorate

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Butter two x 20 centimetre round cake tins and line the bases with non-stick baking paper. Scatter half the pineapple over one tin.

2. In a large bowl, with an electric whisk, or in a food mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, put all the cake ingredients except the remaining pineapple and whisk for a minute until smooth and pale. Stir in the remaining pineapple pieces. Divide the batter equally between the prepared tins and bake for 35 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Set aside to cool completely.

3. Whip the cream, sugar and elderflower cordial together in a bowl with an electric whisk until it forms soft peaks.

4. Put the cake without pineapple on top of a serving plate and spread all the cream on top. Place the second cake, pineapple-side up, on top. If you manage to find some elderflowers, place on top of the cake and serve.

5. This cake can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for three to four days. Bring it to room temperature before serving.

Chetna’s Easy Baking by Chetna Makan is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Nassima Rothacker. Available now.