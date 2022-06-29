Search

29 Jun 2022

Chetna Makan’s pineapple and elderflower cake recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 9:25 AM

“I have a soft spot for pineapple cake. It was the most popular cake at the bakeries in Jabalpur: a light, eggless sponge, with fresh cream and pineapple on top,” says Chetna Makan.

“As with many ingredients, the cream in the UK tastes different to the cream you get in India. So, I have made my own version.”

Pineapple and elderflower cake recipe

Ingredients:
(Serves 8-10)

For the cake:
100g unsalted butter, softened, plus more for the tin
220g canned pineapple pieces, roughly chopped
200g caster sugar
100g ground almonds
100g self-raising flour
½tsp bicarbonate of soda
3 large eggs
130g natural yoghurt
2tbsp elderflower cordial

For the cream:
300ml double cream
30g caster sugar
1tbsp elderflower cordial
Elderflowers to decorate

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Butter two x 20 centimetre round cake tins and line the bases with non-stick baking paper. Scatter half the pineapple over one tin.

2. In a large bowl, with an electric whisk, or in a food mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, put all the cake ingredients except the remaining pineapple and whisk for a minute until smooth and pale. Stir in the remaining pineapple pieces. Divide the batter equally between the prepared tins and bake for 35 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Set aside to cool completely.

3. Whip the cream, sugar and elderflower cordial together in a bowl with an electric whisk until it forms soft peaks.

4. Put the cake without pineapple on top of a serving plate and spread all the cream on top. Place the second cake, pineapple-side up, on top. If you manage to find some elderflowers, place on top of the cake and serve.

5. This cake can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for three to four days. Bring it to room temperature before serving.

Chetna’s Easy Baking by Chetna Makan is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Nassima Rothacker. Available now. 

