06 Jul 2022

José Pizarro’s moorish meatballs recipe

06 Jul 2022 9:03 AM

“Meatballs are one of my favourite things to cook. They’re a great way to play around with different flavours,” says José Pizarro.

“This recipe is very quick, and really different to any meatball dishes I’ve made before. It’s perfect for a midweek supper or tapas evening.”

Moorish meatballs with with spinach, pine nuts and spiced saffron yoghurt

Ingredients
(Serves 4, takes 45 minutes)

2tbsp olive oil
1 banana shallot, finely chopped
300g beef mince
300g pork mince
2 fat garlic cloves, grated
1tsp hot smoked pimentón de la Vera
1tsp sweet smoked pimentón de la Vera
1tsp ground cumin handful of chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish
30g pine nuts, toasted
250g baby spinach
30g sultanas
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Crusty bread, to serve

For the yoghurt:
300 g Greek yoghurt
1 garlic clove, grated
1tbsp finely chopped mint leaves
A pinch of saffron threads, soaked in 1 tsp boiling water
1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/350°F/gas 4. Heat 1one tablespoon of the oil in a small frying pan (skillet) over a low heat and gently fry the shallot for 10 minutes until soft. Set aside and allow to cool.

2. In a large bowl, mix together both types of mince, along with the garlic, cooled shallot, spices and chopped coriander. Season well and shape into 16 walnut-sized balls.

3. Heat the remaining oil in a large ovenproof frying pan over a medium–high heat. Add the meatballs and fry until they are golden, then transfer to the oven for five minutes to finish cooking. Remove to a warm plate and cover loosely with kitchen foil.

4. Meanwhile, make the spiced saffron yoghurt. In a bowl, mix together the yoghurt, garlic and mint and season well, then stir in the saffron and its soaking water.

5. Place the frying pan you used for the meatballs over a high heat and add the spinach and sultanas, along with a small splash of water. Mix together and allow the spinach to wilt and mingle with the cooking juices from the meatballs. Add the pine nuts, then return the meatballs and any resting juices back into the pan and toss everything together.

6. Divide the yoghurt between four plates and top with the meatballs and spinach. Serve with crusty bread.

The Spanish Home Kitchen: Simple, Seasonal Recipes And Memories From My Home by José Pizarro is published by Hardie Grant, priced £27. Photography by Emma Lee. Available now.

