Golden hour: 11 ways to give your home a touch of luxe for summer

Want to get your summer glow on and channel some glitzy brilliance around the home? Gold-tone accents feel sophisticated and fresh – and work surprisingly well alongside simple furnishings as well as traditional pieces.
Ultra-versatile, these glimmering flashes can complement elegant design features and Scandi schemes, and make everything look that much lovelier.
As Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert, puts it: “A fun way to introduce a summer glow into your home is to incorporate shimmering metallics – like gold, brass, and copper – that embrace warmth and brighten up a room. From bold metallic wall art to dazzling statement lighting, metallic decor is the perfect option to liven up a summer room, while also adding a touch of glamour.”
Not sure about going big with the glitz? For a more subtle take on the trend, she suggests incorporating neutral pieces with smaller metallic details – like gold-handled mugs, trinket dishes with gold edges, etc – into your existing decor.
Likewise, plush cushions, cocktail glasses and exotic bookends can really revitalise a space…
1. 30cm Gold Osby Moon Battery Light, £13.99, Lights4fun
The moon can work its magic in so many ways, especially when you want to shine the light on a glimmering deco for daytime decadence. This crescent light sets the scene beautifully.
2. Haygarden 47cm Torchiere Lamp by Etta Avenue, £102.99, Wayfair
A hero piece, if you want to switch things up a bit and let your sideboard dresser unit bask in the sunshine, an eye-catching lamp with contemporary curves offers a shapely silhouette.
3. Collection Luxe Textured Velvet Fringe Cushion with Feather Pad, £22, Next
Shown here in Champagne Gold, a shimmering textured cushion on a grey sofa pulls everything together and feels opulent.
4. Pom Pom Velour Cushion, £7.99 (was £14.99), M&Co
Soft dove grey and shiny gold are natural bedfellows too, as illustrated with this novelty velour cushion edged with pom-poms.
5. Ivyline Chelsea Planter, from £29.99, Ivyline
With sunlight streaming in and all eyes on your indoor oasis, a shiny metal planter with bronze highlights will break up the leafy greenery and add contrast and texture.
6. Queen Bee Trinket Tray, £7.99, M&CO
Looking for a sweet knick-knack to make a shiny statement? Make a beeline for this dazzling dish.
7. Birch Trees Large Canvas Wall Art, £100, Next
Eye-catching and shimmery, the light, airy foliage and metallic hand-painted finish in this wall art is made for centre stage – and will work like a dream with neutrals, bleached woods and monochrome.
8. Siobhan Murphy Black & Gold Snake Bookends, £50, Freemans
When you want to up your #shelfie game, these eye-catching bookends have high-end boutique hotel written all over them. Best of all, they can be styled against a statement vase as well as a block of novels.
9. Oriental Stones Mural in Stone with Gold Effect, from £100, I Love Wallpaper
A real flight of fancy, this striking mural could switch up your space in a flash. Its exotic Eastern influence pairs beautifully with ivory furnishings and the Japandi interiors trend – a modern fusion between Scandinavian and Japanese design.
10. George Home Gold-Tone Stem Gin Glasses – Set of 4, £16, and Gold-Tone Stem Wine Glasses – Set of 4, £14, Direct.asda
These gorgeous glasses shout expensive style, without being spendy. They’ll make drinks hour and entertaining that much more fun too.
11. Fontaine Marble Drinks Trolley, £399, Atkin & Thyme
Still hankering after a bar trolley? This could be the summer to splurge on one. Not only is it one of the most glamorous ways to display spirits and stemware, a luxe trolley will cheer crystal to great effect. With its art deco style, marble shelves and brass frame, this one ticks all the stylistic boxes.
