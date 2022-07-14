4 dark rums for a taste of island life

Rum has got to be one of the most laid-back libations, perfect for when you want to channel those chilled out holiday vibes.

“With its roots in the Caribbean, for many it embodies the idea of sunshine and long sandy beaches – which is enough to make anyone smile,” says Dawn Davies, buying director at The Whisky Exchange (thewhiskyexchange.com).

Davies notes there are now “some incredible rums coming from all over the world – Glasgow to Australia, and everywhere in between”.

And with a myriad of styles and flavours to choose from, there’s definitely something for everyone.

Davies says: “Rum’s the spirit of the moment. This is partly due to its versatility, with unaged rums perfect in classic cocktails like daiquiris and pina coladas – and aged ones great for sipping or mixing, as an alternative to whisky or cognac.”

Ready for a taste of the golden stuff? We’ve rounded up four top drops, and suggested serves to sip in the sunshine…

1. Diplomático Mantuano, £30.95, (70cl), The Whisky Exchange

Diplomático rum ambassador Dean MacGregor says: “Rum has such a variety of styles and depth of flavours, it’s the perfect spirit to enjoy in a wide range of cocktails – including the crowd-pleasers, mojito and daiquiri.

“With notes of tropical fruit and light spices, the Mantuano Mule is a refreshing option to enjoy on hot summer’s day.”

A rich Venezuelan rum with a toothsome fruitiness and hints of spice, here’s the recipe to rustle up at home…

Mantuano Mule

Ingredients: 50ml Diplomático Mantuano, 150ml ginger ale, 10ml lime juice, mint leaf and lime to garnish.

Method: Add the ingredients to a highball glass, stir with a bar spoon and top off with ice. Garnish with mint leaf and lime.

2. Tidal Rum, £34.95, 70cl, Tidal Rum

A Jersey gem bringing together a blend of rums distilled in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and the Dominican Republic – infused with oak-smoked pepper dulse seaweed foraged from the tides of Jersey, for a coastal twist. The result is a golden elixir with smooth, rich, satiny flavours, hints of toasty oak, and an earthy truffle note.

Here’s a delightful summer cocktail to shake up your rum repertoire…

Old Jèrriais

Ingredients: 50ml Tidal Rum, fresh mint leaves, 20ml fresh lime juice, 15ml sugar syrup, 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters, prosecco or champagne to top it off.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all ingredients except the sparkling wine. Shake and strain into a coupe and top with prosecco or champagne. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

3. Manatii Dark Rum – “Hope Town,” £40, 70cl, Manatii

A Caribbean-style dark rum that’s immediately appealing with its combination of smoothness, sweetness, honeyed fruits, subtle hints of vanilla and banana on the finish. Plus, the beautiful bottle will look great on your cocktail trolley.

As an added bonus, Manatti donates £2 from every bottle to helping Caribbean communities hit by natural disasters.

One of the greatest summer drinks, here’s their rum caipirinha to cool down with…

Rum caipirinha

Ingredients: 50ml Manatii Dark Rum, 1tbsp brown sugar, 1 lime cut into wedges, crushed ice.

Method: Muddle (well!) the lime wedges and sugar, add the rum, add crushed ice and serve with a lime wedge.

4. Black Tot Finest Caribbean Rum, £42.75, 70cl, The Whisky Exchange

Described as “a modern take on an old style of rum”, Black Tot is inspired by the elements of British Naval rum. It’s a study in fresh, golden fruitiness, with hints of buttered toffee, banana, dark chocolate and a twist of pepper.

Here’s the Golden Tot cocktail…

Golden Tot

Ingredients: 50ml Black Tot Finest Caribbean Rum, 50ml pineapple juice, 10ml Yellow Chartreuse (optional), 20ml fresh lime juice, 5ml sugar syrup, 2 dashes Angostura bitters.

Method: Pre-chill a coupe glass. Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake and strain into the glass.