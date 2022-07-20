Search

20 Jul 2022

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones’ cod and chorizo stew recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 9:25 AM

“We adore this stew. It’s quick to make but full of flavour (and tastes even better as leftovers the next day),” write Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones in their new family cookbook.

Here’s how to whip it up for your clan…

Cod and chorizo stew

Ingredients
(Serves 4)

2tbsp olive oil
200g cooking chorizo, chopped into bite-sized chunks
1 large onion, roughly chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely sliced
2 celery sticks, chopped
2 red peppers, deseeded and chopped
1tsp coriander seeds
1tsp fennel seeds
400ml red wine
1tbsp tomato purée
2 × 400g cans of chopped tomatoes
1⁄2tsp dried chilli flakes
200g couscous
1 vegetable stock cube
300ml boiling water
400g cod fillets
1⁄2 bunch of flat leaf parsley leaves
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Salt and black pepper

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat and chuck in the chorizo. Fry for a few minutes or until it starts to release a little of its oil, then add the onion and garlic and fry for a further five minutes.

2. Add the celery and peppers, along with the coriander and fennel seeds and fry for a further five minutes. Pour in the wine and let it evaporate a little, then add the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes and dried chilli flakes and season with salt and pepper.

3. Meanwhile, bring the kettle to the boil. Place the couscous in a medium mixing bowl. Pop the stock cube into a measuring jug and pour over the measured boiling water, then give it a good mix. Pour 200ml of the stock over the couscous and cover or place a lid on top. Leave to steam for five to eight minutes.

4. Pour the remaining stock into the tomato pan and bring to the boil. Carefully nestle the cod fillets into the sauce so they are mostly covered, then pop a lid on the pan and simmer for five minutes.

5. Fluff the couscous with a fork. When the fish is lovely and flaky, serve the stew with a sprinkle of parsley leaves, with lemon wedges and some fluffy couscous on the side.

(Hamlyn/PA)

Love. Food. Family: Recipes From The Kitchen Disco by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Richard Jones is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Food photography by Issy Croker.

