Sophie Ellis Bextor and Richard Jones’ wedding tiramisu recipe

Musical couple Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones got married in Italy – and they reckon 90% of the decision to wed there was based on Italian food.

“Tiramisu is our kind of pudding,” they write in their cookbook, Love. Food. Family. “Sweet but not too sweet, creamy but not too creamy and light enough to have seconds. Please.”

Our Wedding Tiramisu

Ingredients

(Serves 8)

2 free-range eggs, separated

100g caster sugar

450g mascarpone cheese

1tsp vanilla bean paste

150ml double cream

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

300ml freshly brewed coffee (warm, not hot)

100ml dessert wine

200g Savoiardi biscuits or sponge fingers

50g hazelnut chocolate, finely grated

Cacao nibs (optional)

Method

1. Separate the egg whites and yolks into two large mixing bowls.

2. Add half the sugar to the egg yolks and whisk until smooth and a little paler in colour. Add the mascarpone and vanilla bean paste and whisk until smooth. Pour in the cream and continue to whisk until it is completely incorporated.

3. Squeeze a little lemon juice into the egg whites and whisk until you have soft peaks. You can do this by hand or use an electric whisk. Fold the egg whites into the mascarpone mixture and mix until well incorporated.

4. Pour the warm coffee into a shallow dish along with the dessert wine and the remaining sugar. Place two dollops of the mascarpone mixture in a 25 × 15cm dish, and swirl it around to cover the base of the dish.

5. Soak a few sponge fingers in the coffee mixture for 10 seconds, or until a little soft but not falling apart. Layer the soaked fingers on top of the mascarpone layer and continue with this soaking and layering process, until all the ingredients are used up, finishing with a layer of the mascarpone mixture.

6. Top with the grated hazelnut chocolate and cacao nibs to finish. Chill in the fridge for one hour before serving. You can also make this ahead and keep it in the fridge overnight.

Love. Food. Family: Recipes From The Kitchen Disco by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Richard Jones is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Food photography by Issy Croker