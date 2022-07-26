Need to reel in your pandemic drinking? 5 of the best 0% drinks to order

The mindful drinking movement has been gaining traction for some time now – and it turns out, getting the non-alcoholic rounds in is shaping our experience down the local.

Almost a third of pub visits are now completely alcohol-free, as the trend for moderation among drinkers continues to grow, according to new research commissioned by KAM and Lucky Saint. And it’s needed, particularly now, when a new study commissioned by NHS England from the University of Sheffield reveals the pandemic-fuelled increase in drinking could lead to thousands of extra hospital admissions, deaths and cases of disease over the next 20 years.

And with an increasing number of alcohol-free spirits, aperitifs and lagers landing on drinks menus, they’re sociable, satisfying and won’t stop you from going out on ‘dry days’.

Here are some of our favourite 0% bevvies bringing friends together…

1. Lucky Saint

Lucky Saint’s award-winning alcohol-free beer is now available on tap, as well as by the bottle. And as every hop head worth one’s salt knows, there’s nothing like a pint poured from a tap to get just the right amount of foam, to crown those refreshing, citrusy flavours, gentle, hoppy edge and smooth finish.

2. Fever-Tree Pink Grapefruit Soda

With the aromatic essence of Florida grapefruits and perfectly-balanced bitter-sweet flavours, this fresh, fizzy pink drink served on the rocks and garnished with a pink grapefruit wedge stands alone as a great zesty, soft drink.

3. Martini Vibrante Spritz

Martini Vibrante Non-Alcoholic Aperitif is widely available in bars – and its citrusy taste works like a dream with London Essence White Peach & Jasmine Soda, with its peachy, blossomy notes. Delightfully different, if peach soda’s a bit sparse, mix 50/50 with tonic to appreciate Vibrante’s vibrancy.

4. Seedlip Green Garden Cooler

It’s safe to say Seedlip pioneered the non-alcoholic drinks category – and with the addition of variants such as Seedlip Garden Leaf 108, these beautiful looking and tasting drinks deserve a place on your drinks trolley too. With Garden Leaf 108, this herbal floral blend – think freshly cut grass and minted peas – tastes super refreshing in their Green Garden Cooler.

Available in premium pubs and bars across the country, or make at home, using 50ml Seedlip Garden 108, 10ml apple cider vinegar, 10ml lemon juice and 25ml elderflower cordial, and add to a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass, top with soda and garnish with fresh herbs.

5. Virgin Mojito

Mocktail lists are getting longer, and you can’t beat a virgin Mojito – so refreshing on a summer’s day. If you’re entertaining at home, muddle fresh mint leaves, lime juice and sugar; top with soda, garnish with a sprig of mint leaves – and hold the rum for a rainy day. Fragrant, minty-fresh and still tropically-inspired.