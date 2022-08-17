Search

17 Aug 2022

Ella Mills’ cauliflower and cashew pilaf tray bake recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 9:02 AM

“The ginger, garlic, bay leaves and spices give this cauliflower and cashew pilaf loads of depth, with a nice pop of colour from the green beans,” says Ella Mills, of Deliciously Ella fame.

“To vary this, you can swap the cauliflower for squash or sweet potato – just peel and chop into bite-sized pieces and add it in the same way.”

She advises one slight change for kids: “If you’re cooking for very young children, omit the cashews from the roasting tin and sprinkle over the adults’ portions when serving.”

Cauliflower and cashew pilaf tray bake recipe

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

1 onion, finely sliced
1 cauliflower, tough outer leaves discarded, cut into florets
1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1½ tbsp coconut oil, melted
1 cinnamon stick
2 bay leaves
1tsp cumin seeds
½tsp turmeric
1tsp ground coriander
50g cashews, roughly chopped
40g sultanas
250g white basmati rice, rinsed and drained
200g green beans, trimmed and cut into 4–5cm lengths
500ml hot vegetable stock
1 lemon, halved
Small handful of coriander, roughly chopped
Harissa, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.

2. Put the onion, cauliflower, ginger and garlic into a large roasting tin. Add the coconut oil, cinnamon, bay leaves, cumin, turmeric, coriander and cashews. Mix everything until well combined and spread out in a single, even layer.

3. Place the tray in the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the onion and cauliflower have taken on a little colour.

4. Take the tray out and add the sultanas, rice and green beans. Stir them through the veg, then spread everything out in an even layer. Pour over the hot stock.

5. Cover the tray with foil and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the cauliflower and rice are tender. Season and add a squeeze of lemon juice to taste, then serve with a generous sprinkling of coriander, and a drizzle of harissa, if you like.

How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite, priced £26. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available August 18.

