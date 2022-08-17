Ella Mills’ banana and olive oil loaf recipe

“I make this recipe all the time for the girls, it’s brilliant and they absolutely love it,” says Deliciously Ella founder and mum-of-two, Ella Mills.
“It’s soft and spongy and the prunes or dates make the loaf lovely and sweet – you really don’t miss sugar at all. It’s perfect on its own, but equally delicious as a pudding with coconut yoghurt.”
Ingredients:
(Makes 1 loaf)
200g self-raising flour, sifted
1tsp baking powder
3 very ripe bananas, mashed
4tbsp coconut yoghurt
75ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing
1tsp vanilla bean paste
100g prunes or medjool dates, chopped
1tbsp ground flaxseed
75g sultanas or raisins
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan.
2. Grease a 900g loaf tin and line with baking parchment.
3. In a large bowl, mix together the flour and baking powder.
4. In a separate bowl, mix together the banana, coconut yoghurt, olive oil, vanilla, prunes and flaxseed. Stir in the sultanas.
5. Add the banana mixture to the flour and mix well – it will seem dry at first but it will come together.
6. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin, level out the top and bake for 50–60 minutes, until risen and golden. Test with a skewer – if it comes out clean the loaf is ready.
7. Leave to cool in the tin for 15 minutes before turning out.
How To Go Plant-Based: A Definitive Guide For You And Your Family by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite, priced £26. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available August 18.
