Search

31 Aug 2022

Philli Armitage-Mattin’s Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls recipe

Philli Armitage-Mattin’s Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls recipe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 10:05 AM

“You know that overused spag bol or chilli con carne that you love but are a little tired of? Let me introduce the caramelised pork bowl,” says chef Philli Armitage-Mattin.

“It’s ready in under 30 minutes and it’s super, super tasty.”

Vietnamese-inspired caramelised pork bowls

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

2tbsp neutral oil
6 spring onions, sliced, white and green parts separately
2 carrots, grated or finely chopped (I like to use a mandoline but be careful)
Pinch of salt
2.5cm piece of ginger, minced
4 garlic cloves, minced
4–8 bird’s eye or Thai chillies, finely sliced
500g pork, minced
5tbsp/60g brown sugar
3tbsp fish sauce
3tbsp soy sauce
1tsp chilli flakes
3tbsp roasted peanuts, crushed
1 lime, wedged
Handful of coriander, chopped
Handful of mint, chopped

To serve:
Steamed jasmine rice

Method:

1. If you’re serving with rice, get your rice on the go first.

2. Heat a wok over a medium-high heat with the oil, then add the spring onions (white parts only), half the carrots and the salt. Cook for three to four minutes, stirring constantly. You’re looking for the carrot to turn slightly limp. Add the ginger, garlic and chillies and cook for a further minute until aromatic.

3. Add the pork mince to the wok and turn up to a high heat, breaking up all the meat with a spatula to make sure all the pork turns white and there are no pink bits.

4. Add the brown sugar, fish sauce and soy sauce. Give everything a stir before leaving it to fully cook down and caramelise without stirring for about six to eight minutes. Stir again and then let everything fully caramelise again for about 60 seconds. Repeat until the meat is dark brown and there are little crispy bits of pork. However, keep an eye on it because it can burn quickly.

5. Taste adjust to your flavour profile, and serve over rice with chilli flakes, the rest of the spring onions, roasted peanuts, lime wedges and chopped fresh herbs.

Taste Kitchen: Asia: Six Flavours To Suit Every Taste by Philli Armitage-Mattin is published by Robinson, priced £26. Photography by Phoebe Pearson. Available September 1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media